Baker-Berry Library worker Brian Markee dies at 60

Markee died on March 29 after a long battle with cancer.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Longtime Baker-Berry Library worker Brian Markee died peacefully in his home in Piermont, N.H., on March 29 after a protracted fight against cancer, according to an email from College president Phil Hanlon and a Ricker Funeral Home obituary. He was 60 years old.

Hanlon expressed his “sincerest gratitude for all of the contributions he made to Dartmouth in the incredible 38 years he served as a member of our library staff.”

“Brian had an easygoing manner and an irreverent sense of humor,” his obituary read. “He was thoughtful and generous to family, friends and co-workers… Brian was a sweet soul who will be sorely missed.”

In a note associate librarian Jennifer Taxman wrote to her colleagues, she praised Markee’s knowledge and expertise in many areas, including book repair that blended “protection, durability, and aesthetics for a long-lasting repair.” She also wrote that Markee collaborated with students, interns, the Collections Actions Response Team, the Preservation Department and the Digital Production Unit.

Markee was also an avid outdoorsman, according to the obituary, with a passion for hiking, golfing and New England sports. Until Markee’s health prevented him from rigorous activity, he continued to climb challenging mountains around New Hampshire, according to his obituary.

Markee is survived by his longtime partner Mary Guerin of Piermont, his parents Nancy and Dale Markee of West Lebanon, and sister Deidre of West Lebanon, along with many relatives.

The College flag on the Green will be lowered in Markee’s honor in the coming days. Per Markee’s request, there will be no service or calling hours, but donations may be made to North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency.

For students, counseling services are available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at (603) 646-9440 outside of regular hours. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for undergraduate students.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.