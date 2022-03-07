The Weekend Roundup: Week 10

Men’s basketball closed its season with a resounding win over Harvard University, Emma Supattapone ’24 captured the women’s individual championship in squash and men’s hockey took a tough loss in the first round of the ECAC Tournament.

by Macenna Hansen and Maia Stewart |

Men's hockey lost in the first round of the ECAC Tournament to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. by Caroline Kramer / The Dartmouth

Men’s basketball

Men’s basketball closed out their season at Harvard University on Saturday in outstanding fashion. The Big Green won 76-54, the 21-point margin Dartmouth’s largest over the Crimson in 30 years. Brendan Barry ’20 GR hit four triples to set a school record for career 3-pointers in his final game for the Big Green.

Dartmouth led nearly the entire game, with Dame Adelekun ’23 starting out the scoring just five seconds in.

The first quarter saw points scored by Barry, Garrison Wade ’22 and Romeo Myrthil ’25. Wade had the first 3-pointer of the game to put Dartmouth up 14-5. After the Big Green pulled ahead by another seven points, Harvard called a timeout at 21-7. After play resumed, Rai scored from the lane and Barry knocked in his first two 3-pointers, tying the career record he would go on to break. Harvard got in 14 more points before the end of the quarter to cut Dartmouth’s lead to 31-21 headed to intermission.

To start of the second half, Harvard made a push, but the Big Green did not let up, scoring 11 straight points that culminated in Barry’s record-breaking 3-pointer.

Aaryn Rai ’21 also starred, posting his third double-double this season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Taurus Samuels ’22 also poured in 15 points and Adelekun totaled 12 points in just 13 minutes.

The Big Green concluded its 2021-2022 season with a record of 9-16 and a 6-8 record in Ivy play.

Baseball

Dartmouth baseball took on their second week of competition in the 2021-2022 season this weekend against Gardner-Webb University. The series opener Friday ended in a loss, 9-2. Highlights of the first game included two runs scored by Kade Kretzschmar ’22, one by way of a home run. He scored in the second inning and again in the ninth.

On Saturday, the Big Green hit back with a 1-0 victory in a pitchers’ duel. Dartmouth starter Nathan Skinner ’22 went all seven innings in the first leg of the doubleheader, striking out six without a walk or allowing a run en route to a four-hit shutout.

Now settled into a groove, game three was another triumph for the Big Green — an 11-7 victory. The Dartmouth bats woke up with 15 hits, at least one from every starter on the team.

Dartmouth played the final game of the series Sunday at noon, but despite four home runs from the Big Green could not overcome a 6-run first inning from Gardner-Webb, dropping the game 12-5 and splitting the road series 2-2.

Men’s hockey

The men’s hockey team played Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute this weekend, meeting for a three-game series in the first round of the ECAC Tournament. Dartmouth won Friday 3-2 and lost Saturday 3-2, forcing a third game on Sunday to decide who would advance to the second round.

In game one, Sean Chisholm ’25 scored or assisted on all three Big Green goals for his first career 3-point game, scoring the first and assisting on the next two. Mark Gallant ’23 scored the second goal, his 11th of the season. Jeff Losurdo ’22 scored the third. Goalie Clay Stevenson ’24 had 36 saves.

In game two, Dartmouth took a loss despite scores from Ryan Sorkin ’24 and Harrison Markell ’22. Meanwhile, Tanner Palocsik ’23 had his fifth game in a row with an assist.

The Big Green and RPI matched up at 4 p.m. on Sunday for the third and final game of the series, but Dartmouth fell by a score of 5-3. The Big Green led 3-1 entering the third period, but four unanswered RPI goals ended Dartmouth’s season. The season concluded with a record of 7-22-3.

Women’s squash

Emma Supattapone ’23 represented the Dartmouth women’s squash team at the women’s individual championships where she finished her season strong with a victory.

On day one of the tournament, Supattapone beat Hamilton College’s Eliana Good 3-0 to advance to round two, where she matched up with the University of Virginia’s Sydney Maxwell, pulling out a win in the fifth set. On day two, Supattapone advanced to the finals after defeating her opponent despite dropping the first two sets of the match. On the final day, Supattapone concluded her individual season as well as the Big Green’s season with a championship-clinching victory against Drexel University’s Brooke Herring, not giving up a single set.

Men’s squash

James Bell ’22 competed at the men’s individual championships in Philadelphia, where he finished 1-1. Bell won his first match of the championships 3-0 over an opponent from Drexel University but fell 3-0 to an opponent from the University of Virginia in the second round.

The individual championships marked the end of the season for the Big Green.

Softball

This weekend the Dartmouth softball team competed in the Tennessee Invitational, suffering tough losses on day one against the University of South Alabama and No. 17 University of Tennessee. The Big Green lost twice on Saturday as well, against the University of Virginia and Tennessee in the teams’ second matchup of the weekend. Sunday saw a second matchup with South Alabama, and Dartmouth again lost 5-2, closing out a winless trip to Knoxville.

Despite these losses, the weekend featured a few impressive performances. One highlight of this weekend was a home run hit by Izzy Kam ’24 in the team’s second game against the Volunteers. At the mound, Brooke Plonka ’22 pitched a shutout for the first seven innings against South Alabama as well as threw five strikeouts. The team held its own until South Alabama hit the game winning run for a 1-0 Jaguar victory.

The Big Green also faced the Cavaliers on Saturday, ultimately losing 3-0. Still giving it their all, Plonka and Rachel McCarroll ’25 gave up just four hits total.

The team’s next competition will be March 17 at Georgia State University.

Women’s lacrosse

On Saturday, the Dartmouth women’s lacrosse team took on its first Ivy League opponent — Yale University — but couldn’t pull out a win, ultimately losing 12-9. Three of the Big Green’s goals came off the stick of Katie Elders ’23.

Dartmouth started off strong with scores from Katina Christensen ’25, Elders, and Maja Desmond ’25, giving the Big Green a 3-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game. Yale struck back with four unanswered goals, taking back the lead in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Jev Ward ’23 scored a goal to cut Yale’s lead to 8-6, but the Bulldogs ran away with it in the final quarter.

On Tuesday, Dartmouth returns to the field to play Merrimack College on the road.

Men’s lacrosse

On Saturday, the Dartmouth men’s lacrosse team battled against Siena College, clinching a 11-9 win and bringing the team’s record above .500 early in the season.

The Saints earned the first goal, but the Big Green responded with three consecutive goals to gain the lead from Tommy Rogan ’23, Henry Bonnie ’24 and Peter Lapina ’24. The Big Green held the lead for the rest of the contest.

Dartmouth was carried by two outstanding offensive performances: a hat trick from Rogan and four more goals from fifth-year George Prince ’21.

On Tuesday, the team will play the University of Vermont at home.

Men’s tennis

Saturday morning, the Dartmouth men’s tennis team comfortably defeated Bucknell University by a total score of 6-1; the Big Green are now 6-3 on the season.

On the doubles courts, Logan Chang ’24 and his partner Carlos Guerrero Alvarez ’25 started off strong at the third position, winning their match 6-3 against the Bison. Following the win, Dartmouth took two more victories courtesy of Anders Gibbons ’23 and Dominik Pauli ’23 on court one and Alex Knox-Jones ’25 and Pierce Widdecombe ’22 at the second position.

The Big Green kept up the momentum with three wins from Chang, Widdecombe and Gibbons at the sixth, fifth and second positions, respectively. Bucknell was able to squeeze out a win on court four, but the Big Green quickly answered with two more wins on courts one and three from Guerrero Alvarez and Pauli.

In two weeks, the Big Green will travel to California for five matches, first facing the University of California, San Diego on March 20.