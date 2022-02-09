The Weekend Roundup: Week 6

Women’s basketball earned its first Ivy League win against Brown, men’s basketball fell short to Brown and Yale and squash dominated Amherst.

by Caroline York , Maia Stewart and Lizzy Strapp |

Women's basketball

On Tuesday, the women’s basketball team’s game against University of Massachusetts at Amherst was canceled due to COVID-19’s impact on players’ availability. Both teams have agreed to reschedule for next year, as there are just five weeks remaining in the season.

On Friday night, the Big Green lost to Yale University 48-33 at home in Leede Arena. A trey from Victoria Page ’25 made the early score 5-2 in Dartmouth’s favor, but the half ended with a 16-16 tie. To start the third quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run ended by a jumper from Jimena Abejon ’22 halfway through the third. Despite more offensive effort from the Big Green, Yale was up 29-22. Though Doreen Ariik ’25 started the fourth with a jumper for Dartmouth to cut the lead to seven, Yale went on a 8-0 run, giving the Bulldogs a 15-point advantage. The Bulldogs won the game 48-33 despite competitive offense from the Big Green at the end.

The Big Green had its first Ivy League win of the season when it took on Brown University at home on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Bears 58-54. Karina Mitchell ’23 and Abejon both had back-to-back 3-pointers, bringing the first quarter’s score to 17-16 in favor of the home team in the first quarter. The rest of the game, Brown and the Big Green exchanged the lead several times. With five minutes left, Ariik scored the go-ahead bucket, leading the team to a 58-54 win over the Bears.

Men's basketball

On Friday, Dartmouth men’s basketball went on the road to take on Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Though graduate student Brendan Barry ’20 GR scored 25 points, 17 in the second half, it was not enough to beat the Bulldogs. Despite Barry’s second-half surge, Yale won 72-69. This was Dartmouth’s 11th consecutive loss to the Bulldogs.

Dartmouth then traveled to Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday and lost another narrow game to Brown University 62-60. The Big Green now have a record of 11-13, 3-6 in Ivy League play.

Barry sank a season high seven 3-pointers to keep the Big Green afloat as the Bears dominated on the offensive end. In the first half, Brown pulled away with a 24-19 lead that grew to as many as 14 points in the second half. With around eight minutes remaining, Dartmouth stepped it up with an 18-0 run and took the lead 57-51 with three minutes remaining. Brown struggled to keep up but managed to make some last minute free-throws to secure its 62-60 victory.

Dartmouth will be on the road again when they take on Princeton University on February 12.

Women’s squash

On Tuesday, No. 13 Dartmouth traveled to Amherst, Massachusetts to take on No. 12 Amherst College. The Big Green defeated Amherst 8-2. Darden Gildea ’22, Claire Aube ’23 and Caroline Mollenkopf ’22 all earned their fifth individual wins of the season in the third, fifth and eighth positions respectively.

Emma Supattapone ’23 in first position defeated her opponent 3-1 (7-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-4), while Jesse Brownell ’23 fell to Callie Delalio of Amherst in second position. Emily Schuster ’24, Gildea, and Mollenkopf all beat Amherst 3-0.

On Friday afternoon, Dartmouth took on No. 15 Stanford at home and won 8-1. Supattapone defeated Stanford’s Elena Wagenmans 3-1 in first position and Schuster earned a 3-2 victory against the Trees in fourth position. Emma MacTaggart ’22 and Mollenkopf both won their games 3-0 in 5th and 7th position, respectively.

Dartmouth will play at home on February 9th against No. 19 Middlebury.

Men's squash

On Tuesday afternoon, No. 11 Dartmouth took on No. 21 Amherst College, shutting them out 9-0. Dartmouth is currently 4-8 in regular season play and 0-6 in Ivy League competition play. Amherst is 7-7 overall.

James Bell ’21 won his match in first position 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-7). Jack Bell ’22 took his game 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-3) as well in second position, defeating Amherst’s Adam Lichtmacher. Sam Supattapone ’21 won his match 3-2 in the third position. After losing the first point 1-11, Supattapone played the four next points 11-3, 11-4, 4-11, 13-11.

Mac Aube ’25 defeated Amherst’s Kedar Nagaraj 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 14-12) in fourth position. Christian Shah ’25 won in fifth position 3-0 (13-11, 11-4, 11-7). In sixth position, Lucan White ’23 defeated Amherst’s Yeshwin Sankuratri 3-0, and in seventh position, Tucker Martino ’22 won his match 3-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5). Quintin Campbell ’25 won his eighth position match 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-5), and David Rubin ’23 won 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-7) as well in ninth position.

Dartmouth will next take on No. 10 Rochester University on the road on Feb. 8. The Big Green’s last regular season game will be on Feb. 12. against Brown University at home on the Berry Squash Courts.

Women’s hockey

On Sunday, the Big Green took on Brown University at home, tying the Bears 3-3. In the first period, Dartmouth’s Carolina Bowlby ’23 opened up scoring with a goal in the seventh minute. Just 19 seconds later, Brown’s Lizzy Goss evened the score with a goal of her own. For the next 30 minutes, the two teams battled, yet neither were able to find the back of the net until Dartmouth’s Jenna Donohue ’24 put the Big Green up 2-1 to end the second period. To start the third period, Bowlby scored her second goal of the afternoon, opening up Dartmouth’s lead 3-1. However, two back-to-back goals within a minute of each other for Brown evened the score 3-3. With just a five minute overtime period to determine the winner, neither team found the back of the net and the game ended in a tie.

The Big Green is now 8-15-1 and will play Quinnipiac College on Friday, Feb. 11 at home.

Men's hockey

On Feb. 1, Dartmouth took on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at home at Thompson Arena. Five minutes into the first period, the Engineers took a 1-0 lead with a quick shot to goal. In the third period, Nick Unruh ’24 had a shot on goal from the left side but was saved by the goalie. Late into the final period, RPI scored another goal through a power play, beating Dartmouth 2-0.

The Big Green then took on Harvard University on February 4th in Cambridge, Massachusetts and lost 3-1. Ian Pierce ’25 scored his fourth goal of the season, which was the team’s 10th power play goal of the season as well. In the opening period, neither team could find the back of the net. Two minutes into the second period, the Crimson won a faceoff when Jack Donato of Harvard found the back of the net. Not long after, Harvard added to its lead with a power play, rounding the score to 2-0. Pierce, assisted by Sean Chisholm ’25 and Steven Townley ’25, responded two seconds into a power play with Dartmouth’s only goal of the game. In the last seconds of the game, Harvard scored on an empty goal and sealed the win 3-1.

On Feb. 5, Dartmouth played No. 14 University of Massachusetts at Lowell on the road and lost 6-3. In the opening period, Braiden Dorfman ’25 took a shot on goal for the first Big Green score of the night. The River Hawks responded with two more goals within the last five minutes of the period. In the second period, UMass Lowell scored its third goal of the game off of a faceoff. With three minutes remaining in the second period, Chisholm’s shot flew past the River Hawks goalkeeper to make the score 3-2. In the third period, UMass Lowell scored during a power play, to which Dartmouth responded with Tanner Palocsik ’23’s finding the back of the net with 14 minutes left. With less than a minute of play, the River Hawks cemented the win with two more goals to make it 6-3.

The Big Green will next play Brown University at home on Feb. 11.

Women’s tennis

Dartmouth women’s tennis hosted Boston College on Friday, taking down the Eagles 5-2. On Sunday, Dartmouth hosted Charlotte University, falling 6-1 to the 49ers. The Big Green now have a record of 4-2.

Dartmouth swept the doubles matches. Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25 and Katie Weber ’24 were victorious on court one with a score of 6-2. Nicole Conard ’22 and Chloe Yoo ’25 came out on top, achieving that same score of 6-2 on court three. On court two, Chidimma Okpara ’23 and Ashley Hess ’23 contributed with a winning score of 6-4.

In singles, BC fought hard, picking up a win in the top spot. Dartmouth claimed the fifth and sixth positions with Yoo and Farmeier respectively. The Eagles were victorious in the second spot, but Dartmouth’s Weber and Hess eventually came out on top to put things to bed.

On Sunday, Dartmouth started off the day behind, with the 49ers winning the one and the two spots despite Conard and Yoo winning the third spot, to gain a 1-0 lead. Fahrmeier defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-7(7), 10-6, in the fourth position, yet the 49ers outlasted Dartmouth in the fifth and six positions.

After a long stretch of home matches, the Big Green will be on the road until April, taking on the ECAC Indoor Championship next weekend at Cornell.

Men’s tennis

Dartmouth men’s tennis pulled out a victory at a neutral-site match at University Park in Pennsylvania where they faced Cleveland State this Saturday. With a score of 6-1, Dartmouth maintained its perfect record this season (3-0).

All doubles won their matches; in the second position Pierce Widdecombe ’22 and Alex Knox-Jones ’25 had a 6-2 win, and Logan Chang ’24 and Carlos Guerrero Alvares ’25 pulled out a victory in the third position. In the first position a tight game ended in a victory for Dominik Pauli ’23 and Anders Gibbons ’23. Singles were again dominated by the Big Green with a final score of 4-0 thanks to Knox-Jones, Gibbons and Hikaru Takeda ’25.

The Big Green takes on Penn State on Feb. 6.

Ski

Dartmouth men’s and women’s Nordic skiing teams claimed places on the podium this Friday in Craftsbury, Vermont.

Callie Young ’22 won second place in the women’s sprint skate. Luke Allan ’25 and Jasmine Drolet ’25 claimed second in each of their events. Dartmouth finished second in the team standings with a total of 217 points.

Drolet and Young had the first and third best times respectively in the qualifying heat. Rena Schwartz ’22 and Molly Gellert ’22 also qualified for the quarterfinals. Allan qualified for a quarterfinal spot in the men’s sprints. Cameron Wolfe ’23 finished 12th overall but did not qualify for the quarterfinals. Wally Magill ’25 took 21st place. Overall, Dartmouth fell to the University of Vermont, but came out on top against the University of New Hampshire to secure second place.

In the 10k classic on Saturday, Young came back for the women after taking second in the sprint skate to place fifth in the 10k, with Mara McCollor ’23 placing 10th. Dartmouth got edged out by Vermont by just five points, 125-120. On the men’s side, Magill and Allan led the Big Green with fifth and 10th place finishes, respectively. The Big Green scored 99 points, placing third behind Middlebury College’s 106 and the Catamounts’ 135.

Next weekend, Dartmouth will host the two-day Dartmouth Carnival.

Women’s track

The Dartmouth women’s track team had a busy weekend, competing at both the Crimson Elite meet at Harvard and both days of the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge in New York, wth some athletes competing in Massachusetts at the Boston University Scarlet and White Invitational on Saturday.

At the Crimson Elite, Joy Enaowho ’25 came close to a new PR in the 60 meter dash, finishing ninth overall. On the field, Julia Reglewski ’25 was the top Ivy League competitor in shot put with a throw of 14.31 meters, and fifth-year Lily Lockhart ’21 finished in ninth, two places behind her with a throw of 13.96 meters.

On Saturday at Columbia, Enaowho placed fourth with a time of 7.63 in the 60 meter final with Danielle Pringle ’25 coming in a few spots behind to take eight place with a 7.85 time. Cori Hoffer ’24 also ran for lifetime bests in the 200m (25.17) and 400m (59.56). At BU, first-years Madeleine Locher ’25 and Ellie Tymorek ’25 led the Big Green on the day in the 5000m. Locher won the race, with Tymorek placing third.

The team’s next competition will come at the Boston University Valentine and the Yale Invite on Feb. 11 and 12.

Men’s track

On Friday the Dartmouth men’s track and field team competed at the Crimson Elite and the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge with some impressive results. On Saturday, the team competed in day two of the Columbia meet and at the Boston University Scarlet and White Invitational, a non-scoring meet.

On Friday, Nils Wildberg ’23 took fifth place overall in the long jump with a PR of 7.16 meters. Myles Epstein ’23 was just shy of a PR in the 60 meter dash, only 0.1 second off, at the Crimson Elite.

Drew Palermo ‘22 finished sixth overall in the weight throw at Columbia on Saturday, while Epstein took third in the 60 meter dash with a time of 6.98 seconds at BU. On the distance side, Trey Cormier ‘23 was the solo Dartmouth runner in the 3000m, running a PR of 8:15.3.

Women’s swimming and diving

The Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving team was defeated by Columbia University this Saturday with a final score of 171.5-100.5. Despite the loss, the team had 16 top-three finishes, nine top-two finishes and four first-place finishes.

For diving, Alyssa Palacios ’25 came out with two third-place finishes, both on the 3-meter board, with a score of 286.58, and the 1-meter board, with a score of 274.58. Isabella Lichen ’22 finished fourth with a score of 259.8 on the 1-meter board.

Mia Leko ’22 finished on top in both the 100 meter fly and the 200 meter free, going two for two in her events, with Sophie Wiener ’25 and Christina Cianciolo ’23 finishing just behind her in the 200. Ashley Post ’22 placed second in both of her individual events, barely missing the first place spot each race. In both the 200 medley and 200 free medleys, Dartmouth placed third.

The team will have their final event of the season with the four day, seven session Ivy League Championship hosted by Harvard University starting February 16.

Men’s swimming and diving

Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving lost to Columbia University 171-124 in the final meet of this season before the Ivy League championship. Although the team didn’t win, the Big Green had 15 top two finishes and five first place victories against Columbia.

Up first, Isaac Weigel ’25 clinched three wins in the 200 free, 100 free and the 100 individual medley, and he was part of the second-place finisher medley relay. Additionally, Weigel and his teammates Alexander Ye ’25, Steven Mendley ’24 and Tim Cushman ’23 crushed the 200 free relay, making it out with a first place victory. The Big Green came in second place in the 200 medley relay.

Mendley also came in second place in the 50 free, barely missing the first place finish, and placed third in the 50 fly. Two more top three finishes came from Connor Richmond ’22 who finished second in the 50 and 100 breast events.

On the diving board, Kyle Schubert ’23 and Jason Rickenbacher ’24 came in fourth and fifth respectively on the 3-meter board. On the 1-meter board, Schubert placed fourth and Rickenbacher took fifth.

For the final competition of the season, the Big Green will compete in the Ivy League Championship at Princeton University starting February 23.