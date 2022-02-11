Editors’ Note: Winter Carnival Special Issue 2022

by Daniel Modesto and Kami Arabian |

Every morning, thousands of students pass the checkered floors of Blobby to grab a cup of coffee at Novack Cafe before heading to their favorite study spots to grind out a problem set or catch up on readings. In many ways, our snow-covered campus — both literally and figuratively — revolves around a clock. As we go about our day-to-day lives, every minute is precious; the hand on the Baker clock moves — at least the one that isn’t missing — and so do we. As students, we’re either closing our laptops to head to the next class, practicing a new song for a showcase or juggling jobs — paid or unpaid — on campus as we get through the shortest term of the year.

In this special issue, we bring light to labor issues, from the crucial but unpaid positions of the Dartmouth Outing Club to the members of Student Assembly. Stepping back — in a figurative sense — we reflect on the last year, from homelessness in the Upper Valley to the “death” of the education department. Looking ahead, we explore the new developments on the West End of campus and at the Hood Museum and analyze classism in winter clothing.

This Winter Carnival, we encourage you to sit back, relax, and enjoy the festivities; time, once lost, can never be found again.

Sincerely,

Kami and Daniel