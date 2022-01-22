Winter Break Roundup

Women’s hockey won five of eight games over winter break, while men’s and women’s basketball each won one game.

by Vikram Strander and Caroline York |

Source: Courtesy of Gil Talbot and Dartmouth Athletics

Men’s basketball

The men’s basketball team played nine games over winter break — two at home and seven away. The team went 1-8 over the stretch, though six of their eight losses had a score differential of ten points or fewer and two went into overtime.

In its first matchup of a three-game road stint, the Big Green defeated Bryant University in a close 63-61 overtime win. From there, Dartmouth faced the University of Vermont, losing 83-65 despite a 20-point performance from Aaryn Rai ’21. In the last of the three games, Dartmouth traveled to Florida to play Florida Gulf Coast University. The Big Green lost 78-68 in overtime with three Dartmouth players putting up double digits: Brendan Barry ’20, Rai, and Taurus Samuels ’22.

In mid-December, Dartmouth came back home to face Quinnipiac University and Boston University. Against Quinnipiac, Rai scored another 24 points, but the Big Green lost 72-69. The Big Green also fell to BU 65-62, giving up a one-point lead in the final minute.

Dartmouth then traveled to California to face Stanford University, University of California at Berkeley, and California State University Bakersfield. Against Stanford, Dartmouth held a 74-67 lead with 1:16 remaining, but seven consecutive points from the Cardinals’ Harrison Ingram took the game to overtime. The Big Green could not reclaim the lead and ultimately lost 89-78. In a low-scoring game against Berkeley, Dartmouth lost 61-55. And in its last west coast game, the Big Green nearly mirrored the score against the Bears, losing to CSU Bakersfield 61-57. In that game, Barry became the fifth player in Dartmouth men’s basketball history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.

Dartmouth traveled back to the northeast to face Cornell University in the Big Green’s first Ivy League game since 2020, losing 79-71 in Ithaca.

Dartmouth enters the winter term with a 3-9 overall record and 0-1 in the Ivy League. The Big Green is scheduled to play at home against Brown University this Saturday, Jan. 8.

Women’s basketball

The Dartmouth women’s basketball team went 1-9 over the break. The team’s first win of the season came against Texas State University in one of its six road games.

The Big Green started the winter break with two away games, against Merrimack College and Drexel University. In one of its closer games, Dartmouth lost to Merrimack 73-65, with Katie Douglas ’22 putting up a team-high 16 points. Dartmouth also lost to Drexel, 67-44.

To begin December, the Big Green hosted both Loyola University Chicago and Monmouth University. Both opponents’ defenses held the Big Green to low scores, and Dartmouth lost 73-37 and 55-37, respectively.

The Big Green then traveled to Burlington, VT to play the University of Vermont. Dartmouth lost 64-46 to the Catamounts, with Mekkena Boyd ’24 — a Vermont native — leading the team with 11 points in her homecoming matchup. A week later, Douglas led the way with 14 points in a 56-44 home loss against Manhattan College.

The Big Green then headed south to Texas to face University of Texas San Antonio and TSU. Against the former, Dartmouth lost a defensive battle, 49-39. The Big Green then claimed its first win of the season against TSU in dominant fashion, beating the Bobcats 62-39. The team could not carry its momentum into its last away game of the break, losing 65-53 to the University of Maine.

The Big Green returned to Hanover to host Cornell in its first Ivy League matchup of the season. In a low-scoring game, the Big Green lost 45-36.

Dartmouth enters the winter term with a 1-12 overall record and 0-1 in Ivy League play. The Big Green’s weekend matchups have been postponed due to COVID-19 exposure; the team’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 15 against the University of Pennsylvania.

Men’s hockey

Dartmouth men’s hockey competed in seven games over the winter break, going 1-5-1.

In the first game of the break, Dartmouth traveled down to Rhode Island to face Providence College, walking away with a 7-4 loss. The team presented an even attack, with four players each scoring one goal for the Big Green. Dartmouth then hosted Vermont at home in a closely contested game, losing 3-2.

The Big Green then took to the road for a three-game away stint. Dartmouth first faced off against Yale University, where the Big Green took a game to overtime for the first time this season. The Bulldogs were able to score in overtime, handing Dartmouth its fourth straight loss, 3-2. In its last conference game of the year, the Big Green team lost to Brown in a disappointing 4-0 shutout. In its last away game, the team took Merrimack to overtime. While Dartmouth could not edge out the Warriors for a victory, the team did hold on for its first tie of the season.

To finish out the break, Dartmouth hosted the four-team Ledyard Classic Dec. 30 and 31. Dartmouth, Boston College, University of New Hampshire, and Mercyhurst University competed in the tournament.

With two goals from Josh Waters ’24 and another from Braidan Dorfman ’25, Dartmouth took down UNH 3-1 in the first round to claim its first win of the winter break. Dartmouth then played No. 18 BC in the championship game of the Classic. BC proved to be too much for the Big Green, serving Dartmouth a 6-1 loss.

Dartmouth enters the winter term with a 3-9-1 overall record and 2-5 in the Eastern College Athletic Conference. Due to COVID-19-related postponements of this weekend’s games, the Big Green will not return to the ice until Jan. 14 at Princeton University.

Women’s hockey

The Dartmouth women’s hockey team went 5-3 over the break, hosting six of its eight games in Hanover.

The Big Green started the break with a two-game home-road series against Saint Anselm College. In the first game, Dartmouth defeated Saint Anselm 2-1 at home, with goals split between Sydney Herrington ’23 and Annie King ’24. Dartmouth then traveled to Saint Anselm for the second game, in which the Big Green fell 1-0.

Dartmouth hosted its only two conference games of the break the following week. The Big Green lost 3-1 to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and then 2-1 to Union College.

The Big Green then traveled to Franklin Pierce University, defeating the Ravens handily, 7-0. In an impressive offensive outing, seven different Dartmouth skaters scored a goal each. Defensively, rookie goalie Maggie Emerson ’25 recorded her first shutout.

In another two-game series, Dartmouth hosted Post University twice at home. The Big Green carried its momentum from its recent win forward, winning both outings 8-1 and 4-2, respectively. In the first game, forward Tiffany Hill ’24 and Herrington each recorded two goals. In the second game, four different Dartmouth skaters scored for the Big Green.

In its last game of the break, Dartmouth faced off against UNH in a close overtime game, its second of the season. The Big Green won its fourth straight game, defeating UNH 4-3, with CC Bowlby ’23 scoring the decisive goal in overtime.

Dartmouth enters the winter term with an 8-8 overall record and 2-7 in the ECAC. The Big Green is set to play Cornell in Ithaca this Saturday, Jan. 8.

Men’s squash

The men’s squash team went 2-2 over the break, with losses at No. 2 Harvard University and the No. 8 University of Virginia and wins against Franklin and Marshall University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The team started its season at Harvard with a 9-0 loss. The Harvard match marked Vikram Malhotra’s first as head coach.

The Big Green then traveled to Virginia and fell to the Cavaliers 7-2. Christian Shah ’25 had an impressive first game, defeating Virginia’s Tyler Mackesy 3-1 1(2-10, 11-6, 2-11, 11-7). Chris Zachary ’23 bested Viriginia’s Drew Barr with a score of 3-2 (8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-9).

Dartmouth then won its next two games at a showcase hosted by Virginia. Dartmouth earned its first win of the season against Franklin and Marshall, beating the Diplomats 9-0. The impressive win came with a three game sweep in five out of the nine matches. The Big Green then won its second straight game against MIT, 8-1, before adding a third consecutive win over Williams College by a score of 6-3. The team now looks forward to a matchup against Amherst College on the road.

Women’s squash

The Dartmouth women’s squash team competed in four matches over the break and now sits at 2-2.

The Big Green started on the road in Cambridge, losing 8-1 to No. 1 Harvard. Priya Verma ’24 took the only win, defeating Harvard’s Grace Steelman 3-1 (13-11, 11-13, 11-3, 11-4).

The team then traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia and fell to No. 5 Virginia 9-0. Jesse Brownell ’23, Claire Aube ’23, and Emily Schuster ’24 all took their matches to a fifth game.

The team turned it around with wins against Franklin and Marshall and Georgetown University. The Big Green defeated the Diplomats 9-0, taking all wins 3-0 except for one. The team then took on the Hoyas, again winning 9-0, before adding a third straight 9-0 victory, this time a sweep of Williams College.

Dartmouth next plays Amherst College at home before playing five straight Ivy League games.

Men’s track and field

The men’s track and field team began its season at the Ivy and Historically Black Colleges and Universities Challenge hosted by Harvard. Rahul Batlanki ’24, Drew Palermo ’22, and Jake Dalton ’23 all set new personal records, and Myles Epstein ’23 tied a previous one. DJ Matusz ’25 won the 1000m race in his first collegiate competition with a time of 2:32.59.

Next up was a meet against UNH, Maine, and Vermont. The home opener was hosted without spectators because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Big Green took third place with 128 points, behind Vermont and Maine who tied for first with 155 points. Dalton and Myles Schreck ’22 took 1st and second place in the weight throw, throwing 17.00m and 16.79m, respectively. Epstein won both the 60m dash with a personal best of 6.84 seconds and the 200m dash with a time of 21.85. The 4x800 relay team took first place with all legs of the race run in under 2:00, and Batlanki placed first in the triple jump. Finally, Connor Luck ’23 recorded a personal best and a first place finish in the heptathlon.

The Big Green will return to Cambridge this weekend for the Multis and Beantown Challenge, hosted by Harvard.

Women’s track and field

Dartmouth’s women’s track and field team competed alongside the men’s team at both the Ivy and HBCU Challenge hosted by Harvard and the Home Opener in Hanover.

At Harvard, the Big Green took home several first place finishes. Lily Lockhart ’21 opened the Challenge with a first place finish in the weight throw, throwing 19.07m and breaking Dartmouth’s program record. In her first collegiate meet, Maeve Conneely ’25 jumped 1.70m in the high jump event to take home the gold.

Dartmouth finished first in the Home Opener ahead of nearby rivals Maine, Vermont, and UNH. The Big Green finished with 186 points, ahead of Vermont’s 173 points, Maine’s 116 points, and UNH’s 102 points. Lockhart finished in first place once again in the weight throw, beating her record from the Ivy and HBCU Challenge and setting a new program record of 19.15m. Joy Enaohwo ’25 took home first place in the 60m dash with a time of 7.75. Arianna Gragg ’22 dominated in the 500m race, beating the second-place finisher by nine seconds. Emma Cunningham ’23 set a new personal best in the triple jump, earning first place with an 11.96m jump. Finally, Anoush Krafian ’22 won the pentathlon to round out Dartmouth’s first place finishers.

Like the men’s team, the women’s team is preparing for the Multis and Beantown Challenge at Harvard, followed by a matchup against Yale and Columbia hosted by Yale.

Swimming and diving

Isaac Weigel ’25 and Mia Leko ’22 represented the Big Green at the U.S. Open Swimming Championships over the break. Weigel took home a seventh place medal in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.63. Leko tied for third place in the 100 fly B final with a time of 1:01.70. Both swimmers will take to the pool again this Friday, Jan. 7 at Penn.