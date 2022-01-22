22W COVID-19 live updates: Pre-arrival and on-campus positive cases spike as term begins, but no change to operations

Follow along for the latest COVID-19 developments on campus.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Cases, both pre-arrival and on campus, have spiked as students have returned to Hanover. The College does not intend to change its winter term plans.

The Dartmouth will post short COVID-19 updates here throughout the 2022 winter term. Major developments, such as policy announcements, may be posted separately as their own article. Check back here and at thedartmouth.com for updates on current case counts and other campus developments.





Pre-arrival and on-campus positive cases spike as term begins, but no change to operations

Jan. 4 | 11:30 a.m.

The number of active COVID-19 cases on campus rose dramatically yesterday, the day before in-person classes begin , according to data from Dartmouth’s COVID-19 dashboard . The site now reports 126 total active cases — 72 among undergraduate students, 21 among graduate and professional students and 33 among faculty and staff — as of Jan. 3. According to an archive of the dashboard, on Dec. 29, there were 37 active cases on campus: 11 undergraduates, 10 graduate or professional students and 16 faculty and staff.

The number of pre-arrival tests coming back positive has also jumped, from 80 on Dec. 29th — out of 1,989 tests run, a positivity rate of 4.02% — to 152 on Jan. 3 out of 2,255 tests run, a positivity rate of 6.74%. Pre-arrival testing results are not included in the confirmed cases on campus unless they were run on someone in the Upper Valley, the dashboard notes.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence confirmed that the College is not altering its plans for the term, writing in an emailed statement that “there are no changes to community guidelines at this time.”

Lawrence added that the College attributes the surge to the “national situation” and said it is not a surprise. It is currently unknown, she wrote, whether or not the omicron variant is the cause of the surge of cases on campus.

The rise mirrors a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections due to the spread of the extremely transmissible omicron variant. Over a million cases were identified yesterday, according to The New York Times , driving the seven-day average to nearly 500,000, a 239% increase on two weeks before. New Hampshire is recording nearly over 1,300 cases a day on average, a record high.

However, while the omicron variant is more transmissible than the previously predominant delta variant, it also seems less likely to cause severe disease and death. This is especially true among those vaccinated and boosted, though additional factors like age and underlying health conditions can still impact risk.

The vaccination rate among students, faculty and staff is 97.6%, and the College has mandated that all members of the community receive a booster shot by Jan. 31.

The dashboard will be updated once per day, normally at the end of the day, Lawrence wrote.

“At this time,” she added, “the numbers are constantly changing.”