The Weekend Roundup: Week 7

by Jason Norris |

Dartmouth wrestled its way to a 20-17 victory over Harvard on Saturday. by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth

Football

On Saturday, Dartmouth’s 6-1 squad took down No. 21 Harvard University 20-17 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

After a scoreless first quarter, Harvard scored the first touchdown with an 11-yard toss out of the backfield with only 6:49 left in the half. The Big Green responded strongly before the end of the half, as tight end Robbie Mangas ’22 scored a five-yard touchdown to even the score. As the clock wound down in the half and Dartmouth gained possession, kicker Connor Davis ’22 nailed a field goal to put the Big Green up 10-7.

Dartmouth lost its lead quickly after the half, as Harvard’s DeMarkes Stradford returned the kickoff for an 89-yard touchdown, putting the Crimson up 14-10. At the end of a long third quarter, Dartmouth’s Painter Richards-Baker ’25 made a diving catch to secure his first career touchdown. Davis then converted the extra point, marking his school-record 59th consecutive make and putting Dartmouth up 17-14.

After missing a 21-yard field goal attempt earlier in the quarter, Harvard’s Jonah Lipel scored a 31-yard field goal to tie the game 17-17 with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter. With time on the clock, Dartmouth got to work on a game-winning drive. With 49 seconds left, Davis scored the game-winning field goal from 25-yards out, giving him the 10th-most points of all-time for Dartmouth (148).

The 20-17 win represented Dartmouth’s third-consecutive victory against the Crimson and tied the Big Green for second in the Ivy League ahead of its matchup against undefeated Princeton University on Friday.

Women’s Rugby

On Saturday, Dartmouth’s historically dominant squad made the trek to Providence, Rhode Island and clinched the 2021 Ivy League championship as well as the No. 1 seed in the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association tournament. The Big Green took down Brown University 47-5 in the critical victory. After a scoreless first 10 minutes, Dartmouth scored three tries and three conversions unanswered to go up 21-0. Brown scored a try in the 26th minute to put its lone five points on the board, but Dartmouth responded with 26 more points to win the game handily.

On Saturday, November 13th, the Big Green will host the team that earns the No. 4 seed in the NIRA Tournament at 1:00 p.m. at Brophy Field.

Men’s Ice Hockey

The Big Green opened its season with two losses against Harvard University and the University of Connecticut. Under new head coach Reid Cashman and a particularly young squad, Dartmouth fell 9-3 to start the season with a hard loss on Friday night. Harvard came out of the gates hot, scoring the opening goal just over a minute into the game and a second later in the first period. Dartmouth finally found the back of the net in the second period when Tanner Palocisk ’23 took a loose puck to the goal, but it was not enough to match Harvard’s six goals in the second period. In the third, starting the period down 8-1, Dartmouth closed the gap slightly, scoring two goals to Harvard’s one, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

The following night, the squad laced up the skates for a non-conference game against UConn. The closely contested game was an improvement over the previous night, but Dartmouth fell 4-1. The game was scoreless heading into the third period thanks to goalie Clay Stevenson ’24, who had 34 saves on the night. The Huskies scored just under a minute into the third, but Joey Musa ’24 responded quickly with his second goal in as many nights and tied the game 1-1. After UConn’s second goal, Cashman pulled Stevenson to gain an extra man on the ice hoping to score the equalizer, but UConn instead put two goals in Dartmouth’s empty net.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Friday afternoon, Dartmouth faced off at home for its second game of the season against No. 4 Colgate University. With the score tied 1-1 after the first period and the Big Green only trailing by one heading into the third, Dartmouth battled Colgate the entire game. Colgate scored first with 11:50 to go in the first, but forward Laura Fuoco ’25 responded in fashion with two minutes to go in the period and scored her first career goal on the power play. Colgate scored its second and third goals in the second period, while forward CC Bowlby ’23 got Dartmouth its second. Down by one headed into the third period, the Big Green was unable to close the gap and lost 4-2. Goalie Maggie Emerson ’25 saved 26 of 30 shots.

The Big Green was back at it the following day against No. 9 Cornell University. The game had a similar intensity to the Colgate game, but this time Dartmouth came out on top, giving the team a 1-2-0 to start the season. The win marked Liz Keady Norton’s first career win as head coach. Tied 3-3 in the third, forward Gabby Billing ’22 put the puck in the back of the net with less than six minutes left in the game. Other scorers included defender Kenzie Bachelor ’25 with her first career goal, Fuoco with her second goal in two games and forward Currie Putrah ’23.

Volleyball

Friday night, the Big Green swept the University of Pennsylvania in three sets in Hanover. Dartmouth won the sets 25-20, 25-13 and 25-21 after losing to Penn just 4 weeks ago. Ellie Blain ’24 and Bomi Ogunlari ’24 worked together and scored a combined 25 kills with no errors.

Coming off of a big win against Penn, Dartmouth faced off against Ivy League rival Princeton University the next day. In a much closer match than the previous day, the Big Green won 3 sets to Princeton’s 2, winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-14, then losing the third and fourth 25-14 and 25-14. The match came down to the final set, and despite the momentum on the Tigers’ side, Dartmouth pulled off the 16-14 win on a Blain kill and ace.

Men’s Soccer

After building momentum last week with a win and a tie following a rough 1-9-0 start to the season, Dartmouth fell to Harvard 1-0. The loss gives the Big Green a 2-10-1 record so far this year and an 0-4-1 mark in the Ivy League. Harvard scored the single goal in the first minute of the game, and despite a hard-fought battle outshooting Harvard 12-8 in the second half, the Big Green could not put the ball in the net for an equalizer.

Dartmouth is set for its second-to-last game of the season next Saturday in Hanover against Cornell University.

Women’s Soccer

The Big Green found itself down early on Saturday against the Harvard Crimson, who scored its first goal in the seventh minute. Harvard maintained its lead throughout the game, and the Big Green fell 3-1 to give the team a 1-5 record in Ivy League play and a 5-7-1 record for the season overall.

Harvard led 2-0 at the half, and went up 3-0 with 11 minutes to go. Star forward Allie Winstanley ’23 got Dartmouth on the board with a goal in the 86th minute, but there was not enough time for Dartmouth to mount a comeback.

The Big Green will host Merrimack University tonight at 5 p.m. on Burnham Field.

Men’s Cross Country

This Saturday, the men’s cross country team competed in the annual Ivy League Heptagonal Championship at Princeton University. The team placed fifth overall with 132 points, falling to Columbia University by just four points and edging Cornell University by two. The Big Green faced some adversity as three of its 12 runners dropped out of the race, one of whom was the team’s top runner so far, Will Daley ’24. Dartmouth’s depth shone through as Seth Weprin ’23 stepped up to place first for Dartmouth and 25th overall. The rest of Dartmouth’s scoring five came within 10 seconds of Weprin. The young squad improved on its eighth place finish in 2019.

Women’s Cross Country

The women’s cross country team competed at the annual Ivy League Heptagonal Championship at Princeton, placing sixth overall. Corinne Robitaille ’23 led the Big Green with a 16th place finish, just two spots off from earning second-team All-Ivy honors. Behind Robitaille was Ellie Tymorek ’25 taking 19th overall, just four seconds back. Dartmouth’s 137 points fell short of Penn’s fifth place score of 135 points but edged out Cornell’s 138 points. The Big Green took down Cornell thanks to Emma Kerimo ’25 and Madeleine Locher ’25, who were Dartmouth’s sixth and seventh runners but displaced Cornell’s fourth and fifth runners.

Equestrian

The Dartmouth equestrian team took first place in its home competition at Morton Farm on Sunday, October 24. The Big Green secured first by just one point, beating out nine other teams for the win. The win is Dartmouth’s second of the season.

Leading the Big Green in its stellar performance was senior captain Claire Azar ’22, who took first place in the open fences as well as the open flat. Other first place performers who helped Dartmouth earn the win included freshmen Erica Dunne ’25 in the intro division and Grace Silverman ’25 in the pre-novice event.

Sailing

The Big Green sent teams to three different regattas last weekend: the Coed Atlantic Coast Championship at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the Yale Women’s Invitational and the Oberg Trophy at Northeastern University.

At the ACC Championship, Dartmouth scored 103 total points to come in second out of 18 teams. The Big Green handily beat third-place Georgetown University’s 138 points but fell by just nine points to Yale University, which had 94 points.

At Yale, Dartmouth placed fourth out of the 15 teams, scoring 151 points. Ivy League competitors Yale, Brown University and Harvard University finished in first, second and third places respectively.

Finishing the big weekend off, Dartmouth sent two teams to the Oberg Trophy, placing sixth and 13th out of 18 total teams, scoring 273 and 367 points respectively.

Field Hockey

With hopes of earning its first Ivy League win of the season, the Big Green traveled down to New Haven, Connecticut to face off with Yale University but fell 4-0. Dartmouth found itself down early, as Yale scored one goal in each of the first and second periods, followed by two more in the third to go up 4-0. Dartmouth could not answer with a goal of its own throughout the game and dropped to 0-6 in Ivy League play. Hatley Post ’23 and Isabella Santucci ’22 had a combined 15 saves for the Big Green, while Bronwyn Bird ’24 led Dartmouth with two shots on goal.