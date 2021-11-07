After bomb threats at peer institutions, Dartmouth has not received any threats, Safety and Security ‘on alert’

This story is developing — check back for updates.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

This article has been updated as of 5:54 p.m.

At least four Ivy league universities — Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University and Yale University — have been the target of bomb threats since Friday, according to reporting from the schools’ student newspapers. College spokesperson Diana Lawrence confirmed in an emailed statement that as of 4:55 p.m., Dartmouth has not received any bomb threats.

Safety and Security director Keysi Montas wrote in an emailed statement that “We are aware [of the threat to other campuses]; we are on alert; we have made [the Hanover Police Department] aware; we have not received any threats.”

The Brown Daily Herald is reporting that following a bomb threat, the university evacuated all buildings on the campus’s Main Green beginning around 3:00 p.m. Campus and Providence, Rhode Island police are investigating multiple buildings, according to an update on the newspaper’s Twitter account. As of 5:48 p.m., all buildings have been cleared .

Similarly, the Cornell Daily Sun reported that around 2 p.m., students received a campus-wide alert to avoid two buildings, followed by an evacuation alert due to police receiving bomb threats at those buildings. Cornell’s police department, along with New York State troopers and the Ithaca Police Department SWAT team, responded to the bomb threat by blocking roads and have been stationed on campus.

Columbia community members received emergency text notifications about bomb threats in three campus buildings at 2:27 p.m, according to the Columbia Spectator. The emergency notification instructed students to evacuate from those buildings. At 4:44 p.m., an additional notification informed campus that the New York Police Department had deemed the threats “not credible” and that the buildings were reopening.

Yale — the earliest school to receive bomb threats among the four Ivy League institutions — was alerted that 40 bombs were placed around campus midday Friday, according to the Yale Daily News . By Friday at 6:52 p.m., local law enforcement confirmed that the threat was not credible and all campus buildings were cleared for reentry.

A representative for the Hanover police department referred comment to Lieutenant Mike Schibuola, who did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details.