The Weekend Roundup: Week 3

Football routs Penn, rugby stays undefeated and women’s rowing competes in their season opener in this weekend’s roundup.

by Heath Monsma , Emma Dantas and Josh Paul |

Women’s Rugby

The undefeated Big Green rugby team continued its winning ways with a convincing 63-10 victory over Sacred Heart University on Saturday. Sophie Ragg ’22 got the scoring started just 41 seconds into the game with her third try of the season. During a dominant first half, Dartmouth jumped out to a 29-3 lead with additional tries from Emily Henrich ’22, Sadie Schier ’25, Idia Ihensekhien ’21 and Sia Meni ’25, as well as two conversions from Kristin Bitter ’23.

The Big Green did not let up in the second half — two minutes in, Nicole Ihensekhien ’24 added a try of her own with Ragg and Henrich each recording their second of the game within 10 minutes, bringing the score to 48-3. The Pioneers would narrow the score to 48-10 with their first and only try of the game, but that was all they were able to muster. A try from Lauren Ferridge ’23, a successful penalty kick by Henrich and a career-first try by Sophie Opler ’23 capped off the 63-10 victory. Dartmouth rugby will be back in action at home next Saturday against Mount St. Mary’s University.

Women’s Tennis

Dartmouth women’s tennis competed at the ITA Northeast Regional Championship this weekend in the hopes of qualifying for the Super Regional event at Princeton University later this month. On Friday, Nicole Conard ’22 and Chloe Yoo ’25 defeated Harvard University’s Rachel Arbitman and Holy Fischer 8-7(5). Ashley Hess ’23 and Chidimma Okpara ’23 held their own in a close doubles match, but ultimately lost 8-7(4) to the United States Military Academy at Westpoint’s Cooper Jackson and Paige Herremans. In the singles round of 64 on Saturday, Dartmouth won all but one of its singles matches, with victories from Okpara, Hess and Yoo and a loss from Conard. In the round of 32, Okpara prevailed over her opponent from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in a third set tie-breaker, while Hess and Yoo lost to their opponents from Harvard in straight sets. Dartmouth competed in the final day of regionals on Sunday and will take the court again Oct. 15 at Princeton for ITA Northeast Region Super Regionals.

Football

On Friday, Dartmouth opened up its Ivy League schedule in Philadelphia against the University of Pennsylvania. The team was able to handle the Quakers for the fourth time in a row, emerging with a 31-7 statement win.

Dartmouth’s offense was steady and unrelenting all night thanks to a dominant performance from the run game. The dual threat of Zach Bair ’22 and Nick Howard ’23 combined for 192 yards on the ground and Howard posted his second 100+ yard rushing game of the season with two touchdowns and a 13 yard pass to top it off. Quarterback Derek Kyler ’21 kept the Penn defense honest with a solid performance, completing 15 of 22 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

The other Dartmouth touchdown was on a blocked punt, scoop and score from Robert Crockett ’22 for the first touchdown of his career. Special teams were strong across the board, with a big 31 yard punt return from Jamal Cooney ’23.

Dartmouth was firing in all three facets of the game as the defense made major contributions to the team’s success, holding its opponent to only one score for the second week in a row. The Big Green were lights-out on the defensive end from start to finish, allowing Penn to pass midfield only twice and forcing two interceptions. One of these interceptions was from Tanner Cross ’21, who led the defense with four tackles, but it was truly a group effort with six players recording three or more tackles.

Next Saturday, Dartmouth hosts Yale over homecoming weekend, as they look to remain undefeated in front of the home crowd.

Men’s Soccer

Men’s Soccer is still searching for its first victory of the season as they slipped twice this week. On Tuesday, the team travelled to face the University of Hartford and fought hard in the 1-0 defeat, but could not get the ball past the goalkeeper who made six saves. After a long and tense deadlock, Hartford broke the tie in the 82nd minute with the goal that ended up being the game-winner.

After returning from Hartford, The Big Green hosted Princeton on Saturday in their first Ivy League matchup of the year. Dartmouth was down 2-0 just before the halfway point of the second half when Ohad Yahalom ’22 sparked a comeback with a goal in the 66th minute. 16 minutes of play later, Tom Collins ’24 scored the equalizer to force overtime. Despite having the momentum after outshooting the Tigers eight to three in the second half, a momentary lapse in the second overtime period gave Princeton the 3-2 lead that they needed to hang on for the win. After this week the Big Green sit at 0-7, but hope to snap their losing skid against the University of Albany on Tuesday.

Women’s Soccer

The Dartmouth women’s soccer team hosted Princeton this week and fell 3-0, bringing them to an even 4-4-1 record on the season.

The Tigers scored all of their goals in the first half in the 17th, 30th and 32nd minutes. Goalkeeper Emily Hardy ’24 did not have an easy first start as she was peppered with eight shots on goal. However, she was resilient and made five saves, including a particularly impressive dive on a header that seemed destined for the back of the net. On both defense and offense Dartmouth turned things around in the second half, nearly evening out the shots and creating several scoring chances, though the Big Green was ultimately unable to convert.

The Big Green looks to snap their four-game losing streak when they travel to New Haven to face off against Yale next Saturday.

Field Hockey

The Dartmouth field hockey team travelled to Providence this Saturday where they fell 3-0 to a strong Brown team.

After the Bears’ first goal at the beginning of the second quarter, they remained relentless in their pressure, scoring in the third and fourth as well. The Big Green was outshot 17 to seven and was unable to find answers for any of Brown’s three goal scorers. Dartmouth did have some key performers who fought to keep them in the game though, such as Cecelia Monnin ’22 who put three shots on goal and Isabella Santucci ’22 who made six saves.

The loss drops Dartmouth to 0-2 in the Ivy League and 4-6 overall. Next Saturday, the team will look to find their first conference win at home against Princeton.

Women’s rowing

The women’s rowing team had a scrimmage against Yale University this past Saturday at home, with the 1v8 boat finishing the 5K in 16:33, while the Bulldogs finished a minute ahead of them at 15:32.

The 1v for the women was coxed by Sam Sizelove ’23. Carter Nelson ’22 set the pace for the boat and behind her stern to bow was Cece Plass ’25, Ellie Urdang ’22, Lucy Handy ’23, Allison Smith ’23, Jenna Martin ’24, Audrey Craighead ’24 and Daisy Dundas ’25. While the rowing season has not started yet, this scrimmage provided an opportunity for the Big Green to see where it ranks against a conference in preparation for the spring.

The women’s next regatta will be at the Head of the Charles in Cambridge, Mass. on Oct. 24 and 25.

Volleyball

The womens’ volleyball team suffered two conference losses this past weekend: on the road at Princeton University 0-3 and at home against the University of Pennsylvania 2-3.

The women attempted a fight in the second set, pulled close with a score of 22-25. This was credited to an 8-1 run, with key kills from Ellie Blain ’24, Nicole Liddle ’22 and Bomi Ogunlari ’24. However, even with Emma Engstrom ’25’s 17 digs and Francesca Meldrum’s ’22 three defensive blocks, the women could not match up with Princeton in the third set to keep the match alive.

The volleyball team will look to rebound from this weekend’s losses, with road games against Brown University and Yale University on Friday and Saturday.