The Weekend Roundup: Week 6

Football drops its first game this season, women’s rugby beats Harvard University and rowing teams compete at the Head of the Charles in this weekend’s roundup.

by Andrew Doerr , Lanie Everett and Emma Dantas |

In this week’s roundup: football drops its first game this season, women’s rugby beats previously undefeated Harvard University and rowing teams compete at the Head of the Charles in this weekend’s roundup. by Hannah Li / The Dartmouth

Football

Dartmouth football suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night to Columbia University. The Big Green’s five-game winning streak was snapped after the 19-0 loss at home.

In the first half, although Dartmouth and Columbia both struggled to move the ball, the Lions were able to score a touchdown and two field goals to earn a 13-0 lead. On the final drive of the first half, Dartmouth moved the ball deep into Columbia territory but could not score.

In the third quarter, Columbia scored on a 60-yard drive and 25-yard pass to put the game out of reach. Despite the loss, Dartmouth saw impressive performances from linebacker Jalen Mackie ’22, who finished with 22 tackles, and linebacker Marques White ’22, who added 9 tackles.

Next Saturday, Dartmouth, now 5-1 on the season, will hope to rally against 5-1 Harvard University. The Big Green will travel to Cambridge to play at noon in Harvard Stadium.

Women's Rugby

The Big Green won against conference rival Harvard University, 45-31, at home on senior day. The loss on Brophy Field marks Harvard’s first loss of the season.

The team was led in scoring by Ava Procter ’24, who finished with 10 points. Additionally, Abbey Savin ’24 hit five conversions from some tough angles to give the Big Green a 26-0 lead. Harvard pushed back late in the second half, but it was not enough to withstand Dartmouth’s strong offensive performance.

The Big Green, now 6-0 on the season, will look to remain undefeated in the regular season next weekend at Brown.

Women’s Rowing

This weekend, the women’s rowing traveled to Cambridge, Massachusetts to race at the Head of the Charles Regatta.

The women’s strong performances in the Women’s Club fours and Women’s club eights on Saturday earned both boats appearances in the championships on Sunday. In the women’s club fours, Dartmouth placed eighth out of 54 boats with a time of 18:58.578. In women’s club eights, Dartmouth came in ninth out of 31 teams with a time of 17:14.664.

In the championships, the Dartmouth club fours came in 12th place and the Dartmouth’s club eights came in 15th to finish the weekend. Among top finishers were fellow Ivy League schools Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University.

After their second race of the season, the Big Green will race against the University of Massachusetts and Amherst College on Saturday in Hanover.

Men’s Heavyweight Rowing

The men’s heavyweight rowing team raced on Saturday at the Head of the Charles Regatta, kicking off the start of their season.

The men’s club fours gave the Big Green a strong start. Dartmouth competed against 44 boats and finished in third place with a time of 16:47. The men’s club eights raced an A boat and B boat, which placed seventh and 10th, respectively. All of the teams’ boats proceeded to race in the championships the next day.

In the men’s championship fours, Dartmouth placed third with a time of 16:15. Dartmouth’s A boat finished strong in the club eights, securing second place in 14:02.

The Big Green will race again at the Head of the Schuylkill race in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Men’s Lightweight Rowing

The men’s lightweight rowing team competed in its first race of the season at the Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend. The Big Green sent a boat of fours and eights to race on Saturday. In the men’s lightweight fours, Dartmouth came in eighth, beating Temple University by mere tenths of a second with a time of 1:09.145. In the men’s lightweight eights, Dartmouth came in fifth place, barely losing to Harvard University with a time of 14:45.342.

The Big Green will prepare this week to race on Saturday at the Head of the Fish in Saratoga, New York.

Women’s Hockey

The Dartmouth women’s hockey team opened up its season this week with their first game under new head coach Liz Keady Norton. The team faced Harvard University at home in a game where the team lost 1-4.

The lone goal for the Big Green came five minutes into the first period when Tiffany Hill ’24 was able to find the back of the net. The team tried to take advantage of the early lead, but four penalties in the second period allowed Harvard to score two power play goals. As the game progressed, penalties continued to plague the Big Green, as it gave up two more power play goals in the third period. A bright spot for the team was goalie Maggie Emerson ’25, who managed an impressive 37 saves on 41 shots.

The Big Green will be in search of its first win of the season next week as they take on Colgate University.

Field Hockey

Dartmouth suffered two home losses this weekend, a 2-1 defeat to Columbia University and a 3-1 loss to the University of Maine.

Although Emilia Callahan ’25 gave the Big Green a 1-0 lead against Columbia, the Lions tied things up in the second quarter and eventually took the lead on a penalty shot. Hatley Post ’23 saved eight shots on goal for Dartmouth, but the Big Green could not find a second goal.

Against Maine, the first half saw little offense and the score was 0-0 at halftime. However, Maine opened strong in the second half and did not let up. The team scored three goals: two in the 34th and 36th minutes, respectively, and a penalty shot in the 39th minute. Dartmouth got on the board in the 41st minute with a goal from Bee Hollyer ’22, but it was too late in the game to carry on the momentum.

The Big Green will travel to its next games at Yale University on Oct. 30 and Providence College on Oct. 31.

Women's Volleyball

Dartmouth fell to Harvard University 3-2 this weekend on the road.

Although Dartmouth dropped the first set, 21-25, kills from Ellie Blain ’24, Amelia Gibbs ’24, Bomi Ogunlari ’24 and Taite Ryan ’23 helped the Big Green fight to stay close during the game. Dartmouth opened the second set with a 7-1 run giving them an early 13-6 lead. Kills from Blain and Piper Stevens ’25 clinched the win in the second set, 25-16, evening the set score at 1-1.

Dartmouth was ahead in the third set until Harvard tied it up 19-19, and the Crimson pulled away to take the set, 24-26. Kills from Emma Moffet ’22 and Blain coupled with some Harvard errors allowed the Big Green to pull to a 9-4 lead early in the fourth set. Dartmouth won all but one of the last 10 points, finishing 25-14 in the set to tie the game 2-2 heading into the fifth set.

In the final set, the Crimson pulled ahead initially and Dartmouth climbed their way back, but a three-point surge from Harvard at the end gave the Crimson a 14-16 set win and their second five-set win over the Big Green this season.

Dartmouth will host Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania next weekend.

Men’s Soccer

The Dartmouth men’s soccer team competed in two matchups this week, defeating the University of Vermont 1-0 and drawing a match with Columbia University 1-1.

In the game against Vermont, the Big Green had big contributions from two freshmen. Finn Callahan ’25 scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute of the game, and Costi Christodoulou ’25 posted his first shutout game of his collegiate career in only his second career start. Overall, the game was a defensive battle, with only one shot on goal attempt for each team in the first half. In the second half, Christodoulou was able to make three critical saves to help keep the Big Green’s lead.

The team’s second game of the week came against Columbia, where Big Green tied the Lions 1-1 after two overtime periods. The game started with Columbia getting an early lead in the 38th minute of the game. As the second half continued, Dartmouth’s offense gained momentum, outshooting Columbia 25-3 in the game. In the final 45 seconds of the game, Matt Pickering ’22 was able to score a game-tying goal to send the team to overtime and ultimately secure a draw against Columbia.

The team goes on the road for a matchup next Saturday against Harvard University.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team fell in a close match to Columbia University 3-2. The Big Green stayed aggressive throughout the game, shooting 18 shots to Columbia’s six. Early in the game, Dartmouth was able to take the lead off a goal from Hannah Curtin ’25 with assists from Allie Winstanley ’23 and Dana Hase ’25. Curtin’s goal was her sixth of the season, which leads the entire team. Before the end of the first half, Columbia was able to equalize with a goal, and the Tigers continued to pressure Dartmouth with goals in the 63rd and 66th minutes. Winstanley was able to cut the deficit with a goal in the 70th minute of the game, but Dartmouth could not find an equalizer.

The team will face Harvard University next Saturday in their final road game of the 2021 season.

Sailing

Dartmouth’s sailing team competed in multiple events this weekend: the Atlantic Coast Championship Finals, hosted at St. Mary’s University, an interconference regatta, hosted by Yale University and the Oberg Trophy, hosted by Northeastern University.

At the Atlantic Coast, Dartmouth finished second out of 18 teams with a score of 26, behind only Yale. In New Haven, the women finished sixth out of 15 with a score of 107. Finishing out the weekend, the team had two boats finish ninth and 13th, respectively, out of 18 at the Oberg Trophy, with a score of 134.

The Big Green’s next regattas will be held on Oct. 30 at multiple event sites.

Women’s Golf

The women’s golf team competed this week in the Sacred Heart University Fall Classic. Placing third out of eleven teams, the Big Green was able to put on an impressive showing to close out the fall season.

Some notable players for the team were Katherine Sung ’24 and Samantha Yao ’23. Both shot one under par on the final day of the event. Sung was able to use her impressive final round to propel her to a third overall placing at the event, shooting a 76 and a 71 to finish three-over-par overall. Yao also was able to have a strong individual showing as two rounds of 79 and 71 were able to cement her in a tie for fifth place at the tournament.

With the fall season now over, the Big Green will return to action in the winter as it competes for the Ivy League title.