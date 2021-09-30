College Health Service offers free flu vaccinations at ‘Medi Quick’ stations around campus

Stations are located at the Class of 1953 Commons and Novack Cafe.

by Farah Lindsey-Almadani |

Dick's House first transitioned to Medi Quick stations to administer flu shots to students in 2017. by Madison Cook / The Dartmouth

In anticipation of flu season, Dartmouth College Health Service is administering free flu vaccinations through on-campus “Medi Quick” stations — moveable stations offering various health services to students around campus. Students can receive their flu shots on Tuesdays at the Class of 1953 Commons from noon to 1:30 p.m. or Novack Cafe, Dick’s House nurse practitioner Marylee Verdi, who created the Medi Quick program, said. According to the Dartmouth College Health Service website, flu shots are also available at the Dick’s House pharmacy.

According to Verdi, Dick’s House has been operating flu vaccinations since her arrival at Dartmouth in 2016. The schedule of administering flu vaccinations used to be three large flu clinics a year, Verdi said, but transitioned to the Medi Quick program in 2017 to more effectively reach students. “Four years ago, we started Medi Quick with the goal of trying to have health care be more accessible to the students,” Verdi said.

Verdi said she was inspired to create Medi Quick after treating migrant workers, adding that the pop up design of the program made medical treatment more accessible to the Dartmouth student body.

As flu season arrives on campus during this term, students have been lining up to receive shots at these stations. Amelia Evans ’24, who received her flu shot on campus, said she thinks the accessibility of the flu stations has been key in motivating community members to get vaccinated.

“Since it was so convenient, there wasn’t really a reason not to [get the flu vaccination],” Evans said.

Evans said that while she notices that the flu — which she referred to as “the plague” — is continuing to spread among students, she thinks the College is doing what it can to handle flu season.

“I feel like there’s not really much that [the College] can do,” she said. “[But] I think that they have a lot of resources because of [COVID-19] — they’re prepared for students to be sick.”

Rhea Karty ’25, another student who received her flu shot on campus, said she wondered about COVID-19’s potential impact on flu season. She added that she hopes students will be cautious and get tested for COVID-19 regularly.

“I think everybody just has to be tested, and has to be a lot more careful this year,” Karty said.

Verdi said that the pandemic’s mandates — such as masking — have helped impede the spread of the flu this season. If students are worried about flu symptoms, Verdi said that they can call Dick’s House or check the Dick’s House website to schedule a check-up.