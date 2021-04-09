Video: Join Multimedia!

by The Dartmouth Multimedia Staff |

Apply now at https://www.thedartmouth.com/page/join-us !





The Multimedia team takes journalism and storytelling off the page to engage our viewers. We deliver content through various media formats, including a mix of graphics, sound and video content. Our approach is continually evolving, but the Multimedia section currently produces video interviews, spotlights, live streams, podcasts and even a news broadcast show. Whether you’re an aspiring designer, an experienced video editor or a budding newscaster, the Multimedia section has a place for you!