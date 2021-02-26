COVID-19 campus updates: 56 students positive, 155 in quarantine or isolation

COVID-19 cases have continued to climb amid the College’s first major outbreak since bringing students back to campus. In an effort to curb further transmission, Dartmouth has closed indoor gathering spaces, including common rooms and Baker-Berry Library, until at least Tuesday.

Student case count exceeds 50, 155 in quarantine and isolation





Student case count exceeds 50, 155 in quarantine and isolation

As of Friday, the College’s student case count has climbed to 58, with a total of 155 students in isolation or quarantine. No faculty or staff members are currently positive.

The number of positive results recorded since Sunday — 56 — accounts for 31% of the total positive test results since the College began tracking COVID-19 PCR tests on July 1. It is also equal to the number of positive tests reported in total throughout the six-month range from July 1 to Dec. 31.

Corresponding to the surge in cases, the College’s quarantine and isolation housing has filled to over 10% of its occupancy, with 64 students on campus relocating to sites in the River residential cluster and the Lodge. The remainder of students in isolation or quarantine reside locally off campus.

Residence hall common spaces have closed in response to the mounting outbreak, and the Hinman Mail Center has transitioned to curbside mail pickup.

Testing center hours have also been extended; Thompson Arena will be open for testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Most outdoor activities will still be available, weather permitting.





Twelve more test positive, facilities closed until Tuesday

On Thursday, the active case count spiked to 37 active student cases — up from 25 the day prior. The number of students in isolation or quarantine soared past 100.

After identifying two clusters initially reported as unrelated, the College identified an additional cluster, prompting an investigation to potential links among the cases.

The College closed all indoor gathering spaces — including Baker-Berry Library and Collis Center — until at least Tuesday, suspended College transportation to the Dartmouth Skiway and Dartmouth Outing Club trip locations and moved in-person classes online for at least Friday and Monday.

Outdoor activities, meanwhile, were still permitted. In a Thursday email to campus, Provost Joseph Helble encouraged students to “find ways to care for” themselves.

“We understand that everyone is tired of waiting out the pandemic and curtailing social activities,” Helble wrote. “Please take advantage of the milder weather to leave your room and change your surroundings.”





Campus sees first major outbreak, dining shifts to pick-up only

On Wednesday, COVID-19 cases among students abruptly leapt to 25 , with 68 students in isolation or quarantine. The surge jolted campus amid a term that had otherwise seen consistently low COVID-19 cases.

The College identified two COVID-19 clusters. The first, a cluster of three students, was identified on Tuesday, and the second, a cluster of four, was reported on Wednesday.

College dining facilities closed their dining rooms on Wednesday night, shifting to a strictly to-go service. Additionally, Alumni Gymnasium closed, and all in-person athletic activities and club practices were paused until further notice.