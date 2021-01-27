What’s Happening @Now: A Guide to a Virtual Winter Term
These days, whether you’re at home or on campus, it’s easy to feel disconnected from the usual bustle of being a Dartmouth student. Even in a pre-pandemic term, many campus events fly under the radar unless you seek them out or stumble upon them serendipitously.
Although the pandemic certainly dampens life at Dartmouth, there’s still a lot to do. Here’s a guide to virtual events that will make you feel like you’re running across campus to attend lectures, workshops and screenings, all from the comfort of your room. All of the following events are open to the public and accessible whether you’re on campus or off, though some may require registration or purchase of tickets ahead of time.
The Dickey Center for International Understanding
“A Superpower Laid Low: America and the World after Jan. 6”
Who should attend: Government enthusiasts, or anyone alarmed by the storming of the Capitol
What you’ll do: Learn from experts about the ramifications of such an event for the future of democracy in the United States
When it’s happening: Thursday, Jan. 28 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
The Dickey Center will host a discussion on the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Former Dickey Center director Daniel Benjamin will moderate a discussion between panelists Michèle Flournoy, former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under President Barack Obama; Ivan Krastev, chair at the Centre for Liberal Strategies in Sofia, Bulgaria and government professor William Wohlforth.
“Narrating Black Futures”
Who: Science-fiction and fantasy lovers
What: Hear from creators about how they incorporate culture and social advocacy into their craft
When: Saturday, Jan. 30 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Comparative literature and African and African American studies professor Ayo Coly and film and media studies professor Iyabo Kwayana will moderate a roundtable discussion with Nnedi Okorafor, Wanuri Kahiu and Dayo Ogunyemi. Okorafor is the author of the novel “Who Fears Death,” which was inspired by Kahiu’s short film, “Pumzi.” Ogunyemi is an entrepreneur and investor in film, media and technology.
Hood Museum of Art
“Virtual Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing”
Who: Aspiring writers and artists
What: Learn from experts about how to turn life experiences into creative inspiration
When: Thursday, Jan. 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Hood teaching specialist Vivian Ladd and author and founder of The Writer’s Center of White River Junction Joni Cole will facilitate a workshop on fusing works of art with expressive writing. Cole has written two books on writing techniques and another book of essays on the ups and downs of life.
“Virtual Art After Dark: Feast Your Eyes”
Who: Foodies mesmerized by the charcuterie boards that flooded Instagram this year
What: Learn from experts about the intersection of art and food
When: Thursday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Co-op Culinary Learning Center educator Lindsay Smith will explore the intersection of art and taste buds. This event will examine works of art that feature food, alongside a cook-along class about the art of the charcuterie board, which has gained popularity over the past year.
Hopkins Center for the Arts
“Make it at Home Series”
Who: Crafty folks
What: Make trinkets from the comfort of your room
When: Throughout winter term
In normal terms, the shops below the Hop welcome students who want to try woodworking, jewelry-making and ceramics. Amid restrictions on working in-person this term, these student workshops have transitioned to a virtual format. Workshop series are running throughout the winter term, offering training in specific skills like letter-carving. Costs may vary, but each workshop has sessions that are free of charge.
“Film On Demand”
Who: Aspiring film buffs
What: Take advantage of opportunities to sharpen your cinematic eye
When: Throughout winter term
Sit back and grab the popcorn: the Hop has enabled Dartmouth students to rent films free of charge. This week’s showings include “The Weasel’s Tale,” a Spanish drama from 2019, and “The Australian Dream,” which tells the story of an Australian Football League star. You can watch the Hop movies at your convenience, as long as they are available on Eventive.
The Rockefeller Center for Public Policy
“Sexual Politics After #MeToo”
Who: Social justice advocates
What: Hear from an expert about how the culture around sexual assault has evolved since the #MeToo movement
When: Thursday, Feb. 4 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Philosophy professor Susan Brison will host Oxford University philosophy professor Amia Srinivasan for a lecture on the effects of the #MeToo movement. The lecture will explore how #MeToo intersects with other social movements — like racial justice — that have gained attention in recent years.
“The Public Option: Expand Freedom, Increase Opportunity and Promote Equality”
Who: Anyone who’s ever wondered how Switzerland does it all
What: Listen to an expert explain how the U.S. can better provide for its citizens
When: Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Yale Law School professor Ann Alstott will speak about a book that she co-authored with Vanderbilt University law professor Ganesh Sitaraman. “The Public Option” discusses opportunities for the coexistence of government-provided services with private options that can offer fairer choices and greater security for Americans.
Other Organizations
Drop-In Dance Workshops
Who: Dancers of all levels
What: Shake your hips with friends, rather than alone in the shower
When: Throughout winter term
Wild Things Dance Workshop and Dartmouth Classical Ballet Theater offer free, open dance classes over Zoom. RSVP to try contemporary, hip hop, improv, ballet and other kinds of dance, whether you have years of experience or just miss dancing the night away. Check the campus events Listserv for weekly class schedules.
Speed Stories with Professor Naaborko Sackeyfio-Lenoch
Who: Anyone seeking guidance and inspiration
What: Hear the life story of a Dartmouth professor
When: Sunday, Jan. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Hosted by the Tucker Center, the Speed Stories program brings professors and guests to share their life experiences with students. This term, AAAS, history and women’s, gender and sexuality studies professor Naaborko Sackeyfio-Lenoch will share her story in celebration of Black Legacy Month. Sackeyfio-Lenoch specializes in African history, focusing on the impacts of modernity and colonialism.