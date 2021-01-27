What’s Happening @Now: A Guide to a Virtual Winter Term

by Kate Yuan |

These days, whether you’re at home or on campus, it’s easy to feel disconnected from the usual bustle of being a Dartmouth student. Even in a pre-pandemic term, many campus events fly under the radar unless you seek them out or stumble upon them serendipitously.

Although the pandemic certainly dampens life at Dartmouth, there’s still a lot to do. Here’s a guide to virtual events that will make you feel like you’re running across campus to attend lectures, workshops and screenings, all from the comfort of your room. All of the following events are open to the public and accessible whether you’re on campus or off, though some may require registration or purchase of tickets ahead of time.





The Dickey Center for International Understanding

“A Superpower Laid Low: America and the World after Jan. 6”

Who should attend : Government enthusiasts, or anyone alarmed by the storming of the Capitol

What you’ll do : Learn from experts about the ramifications of such an event for the future of democracy in the United States

When it’s happening : Thursday, Jan. 28 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

The Dickey Center will host a discussion on the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Former Dickey Center director Daniel Benjamin will moderate a discussion between panelists Michèle Flournoy, former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under President Barack Obama; Ivan Krastev, chair at the Centre for Liberal Strategies in Sofia, Bulgaria and government professor William Wohlforth.

“Narrating Black Futures”

Who : Science-fiction and fantasy lovers

What : Hear from creators about how they incorporate culture and social advocacy into their craft

When : Saturday, Jan. 30 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Comparative literature and African and African American studies professor Ayo Coly and film and media studies professor Iyabo Kwayana will moderate a roundtable discussion with Nnedi Okorafor, Wanuri Kahiu and Dayo Ogunyemi. Okorafor is the author of the novel “Who Fears Death,” which was inspired by Kahiu’s short film, “Pumzi.” Ogunyemi is an entrepreneur and investor in film, media and technology.





Hood Museum of Art

“Virtual Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing”

Who : Aspiring writers and artists

What : Learn from experts about how to turn life experiences into creative inspiration

When : Thursday, Jan. 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Hood teaching specialist Vivian Ladd and author and founder of The Writer’s Center of White River Junction Joni Cole will facilitate a workshop on fusing works of art with expressive writing. Cole has written two books on writing techniques and another book of essays on the ups and downs of life.

“Virtual Art After Dark: Feast Your Eyes”

Who : Foodies mesmerized by the charcuterie boards that flooded Instagram this year

What : Learn from experts about the intersection of art and food

When : Thursday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Co-op Culinary Learning Center educator Lindsay Smith will explore the intersection of art and taste buds. This event will examine works of art that feature food, alongside a cook-along class about the art of the charcuterie board, which has gained popularity over the past year.





Hopkins Center for the Arts

“Make it at Home Series”

Who : Crafty folks

What : Make trinkets from the comfort of your room

When : Throughout winter term

In normal terms, the shops below the Hop welcome students who want to try woodworking, jewelry-making and ceramics. Amid restrictions on working in-person this term, these student workshops have transitioned to a virtual format. Workshop series are running throughout the winter term, offering training in specific skills like letter-carving . Costs may vary, but each workshop has sessions that are free of charge.

“Film On Demand”

Who : Aspiring film buffs

What : Take advantage of opportunities to sharpen your cinematic eye

When : Throughout winter term

Sit back and grab the popcorn: the Hop has enabled Dartmouth students to rent films free of charge. This week’s showings include “The Weasel’s Tale,” a Spanish drama from 2019, and “The Australian Dream,” which tells the story of an Australian Football League star. You can watch the Hop movies at your convenience, as long as they are available on Eventive.





The Rockefeller Center for Public Policy

“Sexual Politics After #MeToo”

Who : Social justice advocates

What : Hear from an expert about how the culture around sexual assault has evolved since the #MeToo movement

When : Thursday, Feb. 4 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Philosophy professor Susan Brison will host Oxford University philosophy professor Amia Srinivasan for a lecture on the effects of the #MeToo movement. The lecture will explore how #MeToo intersects with other social movements — like racial justice — that have gained attention in recent years.

“The Public Option: Expand Freedom, Increase Opportunity and Promote Equality”

Who : Anyone who’s ever wondered how Switzerland does it all

What : Listen to an expert explain how the U.S. can better provide for its citizens

When : Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Yale Law School professor Ann Alstott will speak about a book that she co-authored with Vanderbilt University law professor Ganesh Sitaraman. “The Public Option” discusses opportunities for the coexistence of government-provided services with private options that can offer fairer choices and greater security for Americans.





Other Organizations

Drop-In Dance Workshops

Who : Dancers of all levels

What : Shake your hips with friends, rather than alone in the shower

When : Throughout winter term

Wild Things Dance Workshop and Dartmouth Classical Ballet Theater offer free, open dance classes over Zoom. RSVP to try contemporary, hip hop, improv, ballet and other kinds of dance, whether you have years of experience or just miss dancing the night away. Check the campus events Listserv for weekly class schedules.

Speed Stories with Professor Naaborko Sackeyfio-Lenoch

Who : Anyone seeking guidance and inspiration

What : Hear the life story of a Dartmouth professor

When : Sunday, Jan. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.