Letter to the Editor: Thank You President Beilock, Provost Kotz and Dean Brown

Re: Police arrest 90 individuals at pro-Palestinian protest

I was coincidentally in Hanover on the evening of May 1, and I walked around the Green and observed the commotion. As an alumnus, I was deeply disappointed by the behavior of the protesters. I saw the police acting politely and appropriately. I would guess that the silent majority of students and alumni support College President Sian Leah Beilock’s efforts to encourage dialogue and preserve the rights of all those in the community. Freedom of speech is a right, but being a part of the Dartmouth community is a privilege. When students and faculty do not want to engage in civil discourse and believe they are entitled to disrupt others, then they rightly risk losing their privilege to be a part of Dartmouth.

The protesters who were chanting “Fuck Beilock” in unison seemed interested in creating a disturbance and provoking a confrontation. Basically, the protesters were threatening to cause disruption to the campus if they did not get their way. They showed contempt for everyone else on campus, as well as for the authorities who were trying to protect the community. How can these protesters hope to help bring about peace when they cannot even be respectful of or sympathetic to their fellow Dartmouth students?

The Dartmouth community should be grateful to Beilock, Provost David Kotz and Dean of the College Scott Brown for their patience and courage in promoting free speech while protecting the campus from disruption and intimidation.

James Calmas is a member of the Class of 1984. Letters to the Editor represent the views of their author(s), which are not necessarily those of The Dartmouth.