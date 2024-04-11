College observes Sexual Assault Action Month

The Student and Presidential Committee on Sexual Assault planned a series of events for Sexual Assault Action Month, observed by the College each April since 2021. The events aim to encourage preventative action against sexual assault and foster a safe, violence-free community, sexual violence prevention director Amanda Childress wrote in an email statement to The Dartmouth.

The month’s activities and events have included Sexual Violence Prevention Project training, an SPCSA symposium on April 5 and a candlelight vigil in solidarity of sexual assault survivors at Dartmouth on April 1. WISE — a nonprofit aimed at eliminating gender-based violence in the Upper Valley, according to the organization’s website — will also hold a bake sale on April 15 and a 5K fundraiser on April 28.

The SAAM page on the College website provides more than 60 additional ways one can “take action to prevent sexual violence” and create a safe community — such as modeling positive behavior or donating to organizations working to end sexual violence.

Childress wrote that the events hosted by the SPCSA allow students to support survivors of sexual assault and develop skills for becoming active bystanders. She added that SAAM shifts the conversation from passive awareness to a more “active” role in preventing harm.

According to SPCSA executive chair Ann Tran ’25, the turnout to the events — particularly the April 5 annual SPCSA symposium, which featured a panel including College President Sian Leah Beilock and chief health and wellness officer Estevan Garcia — nearly tripled from previous years. According to the College website, the symposium focused on the College’s efforts to end sexual violence. Tran said she attributes the greater attendance to the improved visibility of event locations and better outreach efforts made by SPCSA.

Tran said SPCSA works with various campus partners — such as Title IX, the Greek Leadership Council and the College administration — to identify issues and areas of improvement that can help “mitigate sexual violence.”

While SAAM events are not new to the College, Tran said she aimed to “extend and expand” the programming offered this year.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity to raise awareness,” Tran said. “It’s also a unique opportunity that can be very uplifting and uniting in showing solidarity and awareness for survivors.”

Garcia added that it is “important” to continue to support survivors of sexual violence, not only through peer support but also through additional mental health and wellness services offered by the College. He added that Sexual Assault Peer Alliance and SVPP training both serve as “the prevention piece” of sexual violence.

Childress also wrote that SVPP can help students to have a more active role in preventing sexual violence. SVPP is a two-year sexual violence prevention curriculum for freshmen and sophomores aimed at “develop[ing] positive behaviors, not just knowledge and awareness,” Childress wrote.

Garcia added that it is important to mandate sexual violence prevention training early into the college experience, as students are most vulnerable to sexual violence as freshmen. According to past reporting by The Dartmouth, the College’s sexual violence prevention curriculum focuses on freshmen and sophomores.

“I think our group really wanted to engage folks coming onto campus as quickly as possible because we know that the highest risk for sexual violence is that first semester for female freshmen,” Garcia said. “They are at the highest risk during that first term here … so that was our goal of trying to do that education as quickly as possible.”

Garcia said that students who have engaged with the curriculum appreciate the obligatory training modules.

“What we know so far is that 90% of students found the attendance and the training to be useful,” Garcia said. “We’re going to invest in making sure that if you want training, it is readily available and then once you take the training, tell two friends.”

German studies professor Heidi Denzel — who attended the Candlelight Vigil and symposium events earlier this month — said she hopes student awareness and knowledge about community resources, such as SAPA and WISE, will grow in the future.

Denzel said she established a "relationship" with the Student Wellness Center to facilitate increased awareness of sexual violence. She added that she has implemented lessons on sexual violence prevention and mental health into her courses, including first-year seminars and classes in the German department, so that she can be “better prepared” to advocate for her students.

Tran said it is “unfortunate” that the conversation about sexual violence at Dartmouth is at “a lull,” explaining that factors such as the D-Plan and study abroad programs distract from campus news. She added that newer students are relatively unaware of major sexual assault cases from years prior.

“People don’t talk about sexual violence or aren’t outraged by it until a big case happens or until there’s a headline,” Tran said. “Preventing things before they happen should be the ultimate mentality of Dartmouth’s campus.”

Garcia also said prevention is a key element of removing the negative behaviors that impact student wellness and students’ ability to “function” on campus. He added that campus must work to eliminate “predatory behaviors and sexual violence” altogether.

“Gender-based violence or sexual violence certainly runs counter to what [the Student Wellness Center] is trying to achieve — which is a holistic approach to wellness and academic success by taking care of yourself,” Garcia said. “With sexual violence, unfortunately, survivors often have depression and post-traumatic stress.”

Tran added that prevention by changing the campus culture is a “goal” of SPCSA.