Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 3

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center for the Arts will host a sneak peak of a new episode from Season 4 of “WE’RE HERE,” featuring a discussion with creator Stephen Warren ’82 and guest Priyanka after the screening. The Emmy, Peabody and GLAAD award-winning unscripted HBO series centers around four drag queens who strive to spread love and forge connections through drag in small-town America. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased on the Hop website or at the box office.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host “Boom Chick Trio.” A blend of swing and lyrical storytelling, the trio — composed of violin, guitar and bass with harmony vocals — will “transport you to a speakeasy somewhere in the back of a bar,” according to Sawtooth’s website. The event is included with dinner.

At 9 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host “A Band of Killers,” featuring musicians Tim Gearan and Johnny Trama. The group will play original music in the style of roots, early soul and classic rock. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $10 on Sawtooth’s website.

Saturday, April 6

At 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will screen “American Fiction.” Winner of the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay, the film stars Jeffrey Wright and documents his struggles after his book publicly criticizing Black stereotypes becomes an unexpected success. Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased on the Hop website or at the box office.

At 7 p.m. in Baker Berry Library’s East Reading Room, British vocal ensemble the Tallis Scholars will conduct a pre-show talk with founder and director Peter Phillips. At 8 p.m. in Rollins Chapel, the ensemble will perform a program of Renaissance vocal music featuring “sun-centered,” a Hop-commissioned piece by David Lang. Tickets may be sold out, but contact the Hop box office for availability.

At 8 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host “The Evocatives,” a New Hampshire-based band, as they perform a set of original music inspired by bands such as Groundation, 311 and Vulfpeck. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Sawtooth’s website.

Sunday, April 7

At 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will host a screening of “Anselm,” a documentary by Wim Wenders. The film tells the story of painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer through an examination of his work and methods. Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased on the Hop’s website or at the box office.

Wednesday, April 10

From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth postdoctoral fellow Aanchal Saraf will host “Conversations and Connections” with fabric artist Bhasha Chakrabarti. The discussion will center on weaving “Afro-Asian intimacies and women-of-color feminism” in Chakrabarti’s quilt “It’s a Blue World,” a recent addition to the Hood exhibition “Homecoming: Domesticity and Kinship in Global African Art.” The event will be moderated by exhibition curator Alexandra Thomas.

At 5 p.m. at Sawtooth Kitchen, the Hopkins Center and DALI Lab will host a Networking Happy Hour, offering attendees the opportunity to meet like-minded interdisciplinary collaborators and learn about arts integration at Dartmouth. Appetizers and drinks will be available to those who RSVP on the Hop’s website.

At 8 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host “Valley Improv,” a comedy group based in the Upper Valley. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Sawtooth’s website.