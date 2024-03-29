Search begins for state Rep. Sharon Nordgren’s successor

Following the death of state Rep. Sharon Nordgren, D-Grafton 12, on Feb. 10, state legislators have begun the search to succeed the former 18-term incumbent. A race for the vacancy, which came after the March 15 deadline for local officials to hold a special election, will take place in November 2024.

Nordgren — who worked primarily on the state budget — advocated for health insurance programs for children and Medicaid expansion, according to government professor and state representative Russell Muirhead, D-Grafton 12. Muirhead, who was elected alongside Nordgren twice, said it “certainly won’t be easy” to find her replacement — as she was an “expert on the budget.”

“She was often in the minority, making a very lonely case for a budget that better serves human needs,” Muirhead said. “She was courageous and indefatigable.”

With eight months until the election, no one has yet announced their candidacy to replace Nordgren.

State Sen. Sue Prentiss, whose district includes Nordgren’s former constituency, said her replacement should be someone who will similarly advocate for the health of marginalized and disempowered constituents and advocate for affordable housing.

“It’s important we make sure that… especially [individuals] from lower- [and] moderate-income families –– who have traditionally not had access to health care — continue through Medicaid expansion, which is something that Sharon would support,” Prentiss said.

Nordgren was known as an advocate for Dartmouth students, according to Dartmouth Democrats executive director Prescott Herzog ’25.

“She was such a champion for Hanover, and specifically for students’ right to vote inside of the state of New Hampshire,” Herzog said. “Consistently, when Republicans would make attacks on the students’ domicile right to vote, she was constantly there speaking up, speaking out and making sure that students could have their voices heard.”

Herzog ’25 said several Dartmouth students and alumni are considering running for Nordgren’s seat, though he declined to name which individuals were mulling a bid.

“Dartmouth Democrats and the New Hampshire Young Democrats have been talking to a few students and alumni who might be interested in running a campaign,” he said.

This would not be the first time a Dartmouth student ran for the state House, according to past reporting by The Dartmouth. In 2018, Garrett Muscatel ’20 won a state House race before resigning in 2020 due to concerns surrounding his residency. In recent years, several other students, including Riley Gordan ’22 in 2020, as well as Miles Brown ’23 and Nicolás Macri ’24 in 2022, have mounted unsuccessful House campaigns.

Herzog said he is excited about the opportunity for a Dartmouth student or alumnus to represent Hanover.

“We’re looking forward to talking to candidates both from the town and also young alumni and students who are interested in bringing new perspectives to the table,” he said.