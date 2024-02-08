Polar bear swim canceled due to weather concerns

In a campus-wide email on Feb. 6, the Winter Carnival Council announced that the polar bear swim will be canceled for the 2024 Winter Carnival weekend. According to the email, the cancellation comes as a result of unsafe ice conditions, as the weather has been too warm for Occom Pond to properly freeze over.

According to WMUR, the weather this week has followed a “warming trend,” with highs expected to exceed 40°F into the weekend.

Winter Carnival council chair Sophia Abati ’27 previously shared concern that the council would have to cancel the polar bear swim as a result of the higher temperatures.