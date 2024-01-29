Men’s hockey loses to Colgate in overtime, beats No. 13 Cornell in shoot-out

This past weekend, men’s hockey hosted ECAC opponents Colgate University and No. 13 Cornell University at Thompson Arena. The Big Green took both games to overtime, losing 3-4 to Colgate but beating Cornell in the shoot-out.

The Raiders came into Thompson having swept No. 3 Quinnipiac University and Princeton University last weekend.

“[Colgate is] an incredibly fast team,” head coach Reid Cashman said. “We thought we had to slow them down and wanted to be physical with them.”

Colgate did open as expected, as they scored first at 14:53 in the first period, but Dartmouth kept pushing for an equalizer.

Down 1-0 going into the second period, Luke Haymes ’26 had faith that the team would get on the scoreboard.

“I think we are a hard-nosed team,” Haymes said. “Getting on the forecheck wall is how we create our offense, and that was our biggest mentality going back into the second period.”

Haymes then scored his sixth goal of the season to even the score at 7:52.

“I’m playing with some good linemates — the guys are setting me up,” Haymes said. “I got a breakaway off a good pass off of a good kill from our team.”

Less than a minute later, Joey Musa ’24 put the Big Green on top when he redirected a shot from Eric Charpentier ’27.

The Raiders eventually tied the game with a tap-in goal at 11:35 in the second.

The score remained even until 14:06 in the third, when Colgate took a 3-2 lead.

Dartmouth pulled goalie Cooper Black ’26 to put on an extra attacker with just minutes remaining in the game, and the gamble paid off. Haymes scored his second goal of the night with 1:35 remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. The goal came off a deflected shot from Ian Pierce ’25 that Cooper Flinton ’26 passed to Haymes.

“[Haymes] led our team in scoring goals last year as a freshman, and you come back your second year, and you just expect to pick right up,” Cashman said. “[Haymes] is an extremely hard worker … and that was a massive goal for us to tie it.”

Haymes praised the team’s effort in the final period of regulation.

“Third period has been our best period all year,” Haymes said. “We’re a pretty confident third period team. I think [we’ve] got better legs than most teams going into the third.”

Dartmouth and Colgate traded chances in overtime, with the Big Green outshooting Colgate, 6-3. Both teams rang one off of the post, but Colgate was ultimately triumphant, as the Raiders scored on a breakaway.

“I thought we were great in overtime — it’s probably the best overtime we’ve had all year,” Cashman said. “We had multiple guys with chances, and their goalie made saves.”

“We’re going to regroup and look at what’s correctable from our coaches,” Haymes said after Colgate. “Cornell is a good team, they’re coming in hot. I think it will be a good test for us but we are ready for it.

The Big Green would not let this defeat get the best of them when they faced Ivy-League rival Cornell the next day.

The Big Red came into Thompson on a five-game win streak and seven-game unbeaten streak. However, the Big Green was ready for the challenge

“[Cornell is] very structured, physical and [does] a lot of one-on-one battles,” Cashman said. “Generally, it’s a one-goal game with Cornell, and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

The game was intense, remaining scoreless throughout the first period, with the Big Green out-shooting Cornell 10-5.

Dartmouth had two power-play opportunities in the first, but neither resulted in a goal. The Big Green successfully killed off Cornell’s man-advantage in the period as well.

“Cooper Black is our best penalty killer,” Cashman said.

However, the Big Red scored the first goal of the game at 5:24 in the second period on a breakaway.

The Big Green quickly responded, with CJ Foley ’27 skating around multiple Cornell defenders to tie the game 1-1, with Ryan Sorkin ’24 and Oskari Vuorio ’27 earning the assists.

At 13:34 in the second period, Dartmouth took the lead with a power-play goal, as Sean Chisholm ’25 cleaned up the rebound from a shot that Matt Fusco ’27 took from the point. Pierce also recorded an assist on the goal.

In the final minute of the second period, the Big Green and Big Red earned matching minor penalties. 21 seconds later, Dartmouth was given an interference penalty, and Cornell had a four-on-three powerplay. Cornell took advantage of this opportunity, scoring almost immediately off the face-off with less than 20 seconds remaining in the period.

“The guys today played unbelievable[ly] in front of me,” Black said. “I think we controlled most of the game, and [Cornell] got a couple of lucky bounces — the call at the end of the second to give them that four-on-three goal.”

The game remained tied 2-2 throughout the third period, with both teams receiving two power-play opportunities, but all were wasted.

In the five-minute overtime period, Dartmouth and Cornell traded chances, but the score remained stagnant.

Big Green skaters Chisolm and Braiden Dorfman ’25 both converted their chances in the ensuing shootout, and Black stopped both Big Red shots.

The shootout victory earned Dartmouth a valuable extra point in league standings.

“We didn’t really give much breathing room tonight,” Black said. “With a point in the shootout, I think, honestly, we probably deserve to win the game in regulation.”

Dartmouth moves to 5-8-7, 3-5-5 after this weekend’s slate of games.

“I think it was a group effort,” Vuorio said. “Everyone put it all in today, and that’s why the result was what it was.”

The Big Green will hit the road next weekend to face off against Princeton at Hobey Baker Memorial Ice Rink on Friday. On Saturday, they will take on Quinnipiac at M&T Bank Arena. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.