Sian Leah Beilock to become College President on June 12

An inauguration ceremony will be held on the afternoon of Sept. 22, following a community cookout that morning.

by Angus Yip |

Sian Leah Beilock will assume her new role as the 19th President of the College on June 12, College media relations specialist Jana Barnello wrote in an email statement. Beilock’s tenure will begin nearly three weeks earlier than the date outlined in the College’s initial announcement last year, which stated that Beilock would begin on July 1, Barnello wrote.

According to Barnello, the decision to change Beilock’s start date was made this spring, before the College announced its decision in a May 15 press release.

“Following the convention set by President [Phil] Hanlon, who began work at Dartmouth the day after Commencement in 2013, President-elect Beilock will also begin her new role at that time,” Barnello wrote.

Beilock has met “frequently” with outgoing President Phil Hanlon “to ensure a seamless transition” since the College first announced Beilock as its next president, Barnello wrote. Beilock has also met with alumni and student groups, nearly 200 faculty and members of the senior leadership team to prepare for her presidency, according to Barnello.

The Board of Trustees will also prioritize assisting Beilock in her transition to her presidency, according to past reporting by The Dartmouth.

Beilock’s inauguration will take place on the afternoon of Sept. 22, following a community cookout that morning, executive director of conferences and events EJ Kiefer wrote in an email statement. He noted that an advisory committee consisting of more than 25 individuals across campus is currently discussing the theme and planning events for the inauguration. The advisory committee is co-chaired by Kiefer, Tuck School of Business professor Vijay Govindarajan and vice president for culture, belonging and strategic engagement Chloe Poston, he wrote.

Govindarajan wrote that a steering committee — co-chaired by Beilock, Govindarajan, Kiefer and Poston — selected the members of the advisory committee.

Kiefer also wrote that the advisory committee was assembled at the end of April and held two “enthusiastic” group discussions in May.

“We look forward to using the inauguration as a platform to introduce and welcome [Beilock], showcase and celebrate the accomplishments of Dartmouth and inspire everyone to build an even better future,” Kiefer wrote. He added that an inauguration website has been created and will be expanded as more plans are announced in the upcoming months.

Ochir Batzorig ’25 said that he is “looking forward” to Beilock’s presidency.

“I appreciate the work that Hanlon has done, but it would be nice to have an outside and fresh perspective on the issues Dartmouth faces,” Batzorig said. “I’m also excited for the fact that she’s relatively young, which hopefully helps her better understand students’ needs.”

Batzorig’s words echo those of individuals who expressed excitement and high hopes for Beilock after she was announced as the College’s next president.

Since Beilock’s appointment was announced last year, she has visited Hanover multiple times. On July 22 — the day after the announcement that she would succeed Hanlon — Beilock visited campus as President-elect for the first time to attend a reception at the Hanover Inn. In October, she met senior Dartmouth officials and spoke about her research at a Geisel School of Medicine forum. In November, she took part in a conversation with chair of the Board of Trustees Liz Lempres ’83 TH’84 as part of a weekend of events where alumni were invited to return to campus to celebrate 50 years of coeducation.

This year, Beilock delivered the keynote address at the Karen E. Wetterhahn Science Symposium held at the Hanover Inn on May 24. Beilock also co-wrote an email with Hanlon, which was sent to campus on April 24, outlining the College’s “substantial investments in a low-carbon future.” The email also stated that the College will “[develop] recommendations for a revised — and more ambitious — set of sustainability goals” between the spring and the fall terms.