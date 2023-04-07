Dartmouth baseball falls to UMass Lowell after disappointing sweep by UPenn

The Big Green loses all three matches to UPenn after a postponement due to weather, quickly followed by another loss to UMass Lowell this past week.

by Ava Politis |

The University of Pennsylvania swept the Big Green in Dartmouth’s three-game opening series at home this past weekend with two matches on Sunday and a final match on Monday. Despite hoping to gain momentum after a difficult defeat, the University of Massachusetts Lowell defeated the Big Green 6-1 on Tuesday.

In the Big Green’s first Ivy League matchup in Hanover this season, their double header against UPenn, set to start on Saturday, was postponed to Sunday due to inclement weather.

With an extra day of preparation, the Quakers took an early 4-0 lead in the first five innings of the first game. UPenn starter Owen Coady struckout 11 in the five and two-thirds innings he pitched. However, Coady left UPenn vulnerable with six Big Green batters having walked, consequently loading up the bases twice.

Jack Metzger ’23 started as pitcher for the Big Green and had a strong performance. After the Quakers scored their third run in the second inning, Metzger retired seven straight batters in a row. The Quakers resisted any Dartmouth efforts to shift the tide, making the score 9-0 in the top of the sixth.

Coady was no-hit until Peter O’Toole ’23 came up in the sixth inning and ripped a double. However, no runs for Dartmouth were scored.

“I’m glad I could get one going,” O’Toole said on breaking up the no-hitter.

The Big Green came alive in the eighth inning as they took advantage of a bases loaded jam. Max Zajec ’24 stepped up to the plate and crushed the ball into left center field to bring in three runs. Jackson Hower ’25 followed with another run. O’Toole once again hit a double to get the Big Green back in the game as they cut the lead to 9-6.

“We kept fighting and put up a good fight,” O’Toole said. “We always have a chance.”

The Quakers ended up taking the first game of the double header 10-6.

With only thirty minutes of recovery, the Big Green started the second match with Trystan Sarcone ’22 on the mound, who retired the first ten batters he faced with six strikeouts.

“Home turf, I have to defend it,” Sarcone said. “I’m glad I can get back to the way I usually pitch.”

In the fourth inning, the Quakers got the first runs on the board, giving them a 2-0 lead. Sarcone got back in his groove for the fifth inning and ended with a new season high of nine strikeouts thanks to his slider.

“Slider was my best pitch today, and it’s always been my best pitch,” Sarcone said.

Dartmouth’s batters took advantage of the Quakers’ two fielding errors in the fifth inning. The Big Green took a 3-2 lead –– the first time they were able to do so that weekend. There was a double steal, a warning issued and a triple by Tyler Robinson ’24. However, the Quakers took back the lead the next inning and ended up winning 9-4.

Head baseball coach Bob Whalen recognized the impressive performances of Metzger and Sarcone.

“Our two starting pitchers gave us a chance and did a pretty good job,” Whalen said.

The last game of the three-game series took place on Monday. The Quakers showed their eagerness to complete the sweep, putting up 13 runs in the first three innings.

The Big Green produced three runs in total that game. James House ’23 scored on a wild pitch, Elliot Krewson ’25 stole home while O’Toole got called out stealing second base and Hower batted in a run.

The Quakers eventually won 17-3 to complete the series sweep.

UMass Lowell’s River Hawks came to Hanover on Tuesday to face the Big Green.

The River Hawks took an early 4-0 lead in the first four innings. The Big Green responded in the fourth as O’Toole scored on an error. This would be the only run scored for the Big Green as they had five hits in total, with two of them coming from O’Toole.

UMass secured a 6-1 win, extending the Big Green’s losing streak to 13 games.

“We’re going to come right back to it,” Whalen said in response to encouraging team spirit amidst these difficult defeats.

The Big Green will play at Red Rolfe at Biondi Park in Hanover to face Harvard University in a three-game series. The double header on Saturday and match on Sunday will be streamed on ESPN+.