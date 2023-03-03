Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 10

As winter term comes to a close, arts on campus includes student-directed musical ‘Pretty Filthy,’ ‘Sweat’ at Northern Stage, Dartmouth Dance Ensemble’s work in progress showing and a creative writing final radio and podcast showcase.

by Elle Muller |

Friday, March 3

The Hopkins Center for the Arts will be showing the five 2023 Oscar nominated nonfiction short films at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. These include “The Elephant Whisperers,” “Haulout,” “How Do You Measure a Year?,” “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “Stranger at the Gate.” Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

"Pretty Filthy," a musical about the pornography industry, is coming to Wilson 301 at 8 p.m. The musical is directed by Katie Orenstein ’22 with Daniel Lin ’23 as musical director. The show will also be performed on Saturday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. The performance has sold out but, according to the Hopkins Center website, free tickets may be available at Wilson 301 at showtime.

New Nile Orchestra, which plays Ethiopian Afro-Pop, is performing at Sawtooth Kitchen at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8 p.m. Kiflu Kidane leads the New Nile Orchestra, singing and dancing to traditional Ethiopian songs and melodies. Before creating the Vermont-based ensemble, Kidane previously performed with the Ethiopian National Theatre. Tickets are available on the Sawtooth website or at the door for $15.

Saturday, March 4

The Hopkins Center will be showing the “TÁR” at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. The film follows Lydia Tár, the first chief female conductor of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra. As Tár prepares to record a career-defining work by Gustav Mahler, her grip on both her professional and personal life begins to slip. The film was first shown as a part of the Telluride film festival at Dartmouth and is back by popular demand. Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Sunday, March 5

The Dartmouth Dance Ensemble will be performing their work-in-progress showing at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Straus Dance Studio in Alumni Gym. Directed by John Heginbotham, the ensemble will be sharing their new work. Tickets are free and can be reserved on the Hopkins Center website.

The Hopkins Center will be showing the film “Babylon” at 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. The film follows the euphoric rise and crushing fall of two young talents in the silent film industry. Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Wednesday, March 8

The Hood Museum of Art is hosting a maker drop-in from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Russo Atrium inspired by the exhibit Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined. Visitors can try self-guided ink brush painting with traditional tools and handmade inks.

“Sweat,” the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage, is opening at the Byrne Theatre at Northern Stage at 7:30 p.m. The play follows union factory workers in Reading, Pennsylvania and the government policies that affect their lives leading up to the 2008 recession. The show will run March 8 through March 26, and shows on March 8 and March 9 will be pay-what-you-can previews. Tickets can be reserved online or by calling the box office.

Friday, March 10

The English department is hosting “Tell Me A Story: An Evening of Audio Storytelling” at 7 p.m. in the Wren Room in Sanborn Library. The students of CWRT 40.15, “Tell Me A Story: Introduction to Nonfiction Radio and Podcasting” will showcase the radio and podcast pieces they have produced this term.