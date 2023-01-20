Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week Four

Campus is filled with the arts, including readings at Still North, Hood maker evenings and conversations, the MLK Keynote Speaker, Back to Back Theatre Company and Apple Hill String Quartet.

by Gianna Totani |

Friday, Jan. 20

On Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m., the Hopkins Center will present “Till” in the Loew Auditorium. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the film follows the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s search for justice for her son, Emmett Till. Starring Danielle Deadwyler, the film delves into Mobley’s grief following the tragedy, as well as her resilience in the wake of her son’s murder. The film will be followed by a discussion with Deborah Watts, Emmitt Till’s cousin and the co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. Tickets are $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for other attendees.

The Hood Museum will present Conversations and Connections: “MLK and the Dartmouth Legacy” in Dartmouth Hall 105 at 12:30 p.m. John Stomberg, Virginia Rice Kelsey 1961s Director of the Hood Museum and history professor Matthew Delmont will unveil John Wilson’s bronze sculpture, “Martin Luther King, Jr.” and lead a conversation about MLK’s legacy at Dartmouth.

Saturday, Jan. 21

At 7 p.m., the Hopkins Center will present the film “She Said” in the Loew Auditorium. The film stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as two New York Times reporters who expose Harvey Weinstein’s decades of abuse. The film explores the origins of the #MeToo movement and two journalists who sought to change the tradition of silence in Hollywood surrounding sexual abuse and assault. Tickets to the film are $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for other attendees.

Monday, Jan. 23

The Hopkins Center presents the Disabled Theater Workshop. Join Back to Back Theatre’s Bruce Gladwin and Simon Laherty in this free and unticketed workshop that provides attendees with a glimpse into their devising process. Back to Back Theatre is an Australian acting company that questions the assumptions we hold about one another and what is possible in theatre. The workshop begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Sudikoff Lab.

Join Back to Back Theatre Company as they present their provocative film “SHADOW,” which explores human rights, sexual politics and the approaching prominence of artificial intelligence. The film will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium and will be followed by a conversation with the artists.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, will be in the Filene Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. for a fireside chat moderated by Shontay Delalue, the College's senior vice president and senior diversity officer. Burke is the 2023 MLK Keynote Speaker and aims to discuss her insight on building a more compassionate world. The event is free and will be streamed virtually for those who register on the Hopkins Center’s website.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

At 12:30 p.m., Nathan Savo ’24, Class of 1954 Intern at the Hood, presents his Space for Dialogue Gallery Talk: “Constructing the Ideal Soldier.” Savo emphasizes Mexico and the United States in the early 20th century as he examines how artists have conveyed the image of the ideal soldier. Drawing upon themes of gender, sexual orientation and patriotism, the talk will identify certain purposes for creating the soldier figure. This event is open to the public and will take place in the Hood.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Co-sponsored by the Hood and the Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship, composer and violinist Dana Lyn will deliver a short performance of her piece, “The Ceremony That Never Was,” and audience members will view the series of paintings that inspired it. Afterwards, Lyn and Apple Hill, a year-long resident at the Hopkins Center aiming to spread chamber music throughout the Upper Valley, will discuss their music careers. “Social Entrepreneurship and the Arts with Apple Hill String Quartet” is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. in the Gilman Auditorium.

The Hood Museum will hold Maker Night: “Ink Reimagined” at 6 p.m. Participants will learn about Korean ink painting through an examination of Park Dae Sung’s work and experiment with inks derived from natural materials. No studio experience is required, and the workshop is free. However, registration is required.

Join author Kimberly Olson Fakih as she reads “Miseries: This Is Not a Story About My Childhood” at 5:30 p.m. at Still North Books and Bar. The novel is set in Iowa and Minnesota in the 1960s and ’70s and explores growing up and family life. This event is free and open to all, and light snacks will be provided.