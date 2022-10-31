Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 8

Explore this week’s movies, plays and musical performances at the Hop, or delve into the world of Korean contemporary art at the Hood.

by Ryan Yim |

Tuesday, Nov. 1

The Hopkins Center of the Arts is hosting world-renowned talents Pacho Flores, Héctor Molina and Luis Manuel Sánchez to perform with the Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble. Sánchez will be conducting the Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble in a transcription of Mexican composer Arturo Márquez’s “Concierto de Otoño para Trompeta,” which highlights trumpet virtuoso Flores. Following this, Flores and Molina will join the DCWE to perform the premiere of Flores’s own “Cantos y Revueltas,” with Flores on trumpet, Molina on Venezuelan cuatro and Dartmouth’s Brian Messier conducting. The performance will be held at Spaulding Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

The Hood Museum of Art will hold the Dr. Allen W. Root Contemporary Art Distinguished Lectureship this year in honor of Park Dae Sung — a renowned Korean ink-and-wash artist. The lecture will take place at Gilman Auditorium from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. and will center around Park’s influential career and innovative work. A reception will be held following the event in the Russo Atrium. This event is open to the public and tickets are not required.

Friday, Nov. 4

The Hood Museum of Art is hosting an International Symposium on Korean Art from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The three panels will cover a range of topics, from the feminist works of Nam June Paik to the history of Korean design, each followed by a Q&A session for panelists. A public reception will also be held at Russo Atrium. This event is open to the public and tickets are not required.

At the Loew Auditorium at 7:00 p.m., the Hopkins Center of the Arts will show “The Human Trial,” a documentary centered around embryonic stem cell research as a means of developing a cure for type 1 diabetes. Directed by Lisa Hepner — who had type 1 diabetes — and her husband, the film takes an intimate look at the emotional and physical toil of stem cell research for both patients and researchers. The movie has a runtime of one hour 30 minutes.

The Hopkins Center of the Arts also hosts a performance by Dartmouth College Gospel Choir and community vocalists, led by guest director Ahmaya Knoelle Higgins. The performance will be held at Spaulding Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth’s theater department is showing its rendition of the Broadway musical “Pippin.” Originally written by Stephen Schwartz and directed by Bob Fosse, “Pippin” tells the story of a young prince and the pursuit of passion and adventure. The play is filled with fourth wall breaks, where characters speak directly to the audience, and exuberant musical numbers. This week, the musical will be shown on both Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at the Moore Theatre. The musical’s final performance is on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

The Hopkins Center of the Arts will show a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s tragic opera “La Traviata” as part of the Met Opera in HD series. The broadcast begins at 1:00 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium, with a total runtime of three hours 15 minutes. Acclaimed theatre director Michael Mayer’s rendition of the opera stars soprano Nadine Sierra as the heroine Violetta, tenor Stephen Costello as her lover Alfredo, baritone Luca Salsi as her father and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.

At the Loew Auditorium at 7:00 p.m., the Hopkins Center of the Arts will play Joseph Kosinski’s 2022 “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to Hollywood classic 1986 “Top Gun.” “Top Gun: Maverick” once again stars Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell alongside Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley Bradshaw — son of Maverick’s late friend “Goose”— and Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin, a renewed love interest. Facing a new overseas threat, and burdened with the guilt of Goose’s death, Maverick must train his own team of young pilots to do the impossible once again.