The Dartmouth announces its 179th directorate

Members of the new directorate will assume their roles on March 16.

by Adriana James-Rodil |

On March 16, Emily Lu ’23 and Amy Park ’23 will take on the roles of Editor-in-Chief and Publisher, replacing Kyle Mullins ’22 and Olivia Gomez ’22. They will lead the paper’s 179th directorate.

Lu is an anthropology major modified with geography, with a minor in public policy. She is from Austin, Texas, and began writing for the news and sports sections of the paper her freshman fall. She served as an associate news managing editor in the winter of 2021 and was an editor of the 2021 spring special issue.

Park, who is from Suwanee, Georgia, is majoring in government with a minor in sociology. She began working with the business staff her freshman fall — the strategy staff, specifically. Park was a project leader for the strategy staff her junior year.

“I think student journalism is so important, especially on college campuses. I think working for the business staff has been a really interesting way to contribute to our organization. I’m really excited as publisher to be able to continue meeting new people through this new role,” Park said.

2022-2023 Editorial Directorate

Lauren Adler ’23 and Andrew Sasser ’23 will replace Savannah Eller ’22 and Reilly Olinger ’22 as news executive editors. Mia Russo ’23 will replace Coalter Palmer ’22 as production executive editor.

Thomas Brown ’23, Cassandra Montemayor Thomas ’22 and Jacob Strier ’23 will replace Arielle Beak ’22, Hannah Jinks ’22 and Lorraine Liu ’22 as news managing editors.

Natalie Dokken ’23 will continue in her role as opinion editor, joined by Kami Arabian ’24 in the spring of 2022 and the winter of 2023 and Spencer Allen ’23 in the fall of 2022. Gabrielle Levy ’22 will end her tenure.

Caris White ’23, Meghan Powers ’23 and Arielle Feuerstein ’24 will succeed outgoing Mirror editors Novi Zhukovsky ’22 and Christina Baris ’22 — Feuerstein in the spring of 2022 and Powers in the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023.

Danielle Muller ’24 and Eleanor Schifino ’24 will replace Shera Bhala ’22 and Lucy Turnipseed ’22 as arts editors.

Will Ennis ’23 and Jason Norris ’24 will serve as sports editors. Addison Dick ’22, Devan Fink ’23 and Lili Stern ’22 will end their tenures.

Eleanor Ryan ’24 will continue in her role as multimedia editor.

Angelina Scarlotta ’23 will continue in her role as photography editor, and will be joined by Caroline Kramer ’24 in the spring of 2022 and winter of 2023 and Oliver De Jonghe ’23 in the fall of 2022. Naina Bhalla ’22 will end her tenure.

Lucy Handy ’23 and Zooriel Tan ’25 will serve as design editors, replacing Sophie Bailey ’22.

Philip Surendran ’23 will remain in his role as data visualization editor.

Emma Nguyen ’25 and Farah Lindsey-Almadani ’25 will step in as social media editors, replacing Emily Appenzeller ’22.

Grant Pinkston ’23 will continue to serve as templating editor.

Nina Sloan ’24 will serve as the crossword editor at the head of the newly created crossword section.

2022-2023 Business Directorate

Amy Halder ’24 will serve as the director of operations, a newly created position.

Samuel Winchester ’24 and Divya Chunduru ’23 will serve as strategy directors, replacing Elian Gerard ’22 and Dylan Spector ’22.

Emily Gao ’24 and Brian Wang ’23 will continue to serve as the finance and sales directors.

Isabelle Kitchel ’23 will continue to serve as development director, and Mehak Batra ’24 will replace outgoing director Kate Bennett ’22.

Samrit Mathur ’23 will continue to serve as digital media and analytics director, joined by Benjamin Hinshaw ’24. Ally Tannenbaum ’22 will end her tenure.

Emma Johnson ’24 will serve as director of software, replacing Ziray Hao ’22.