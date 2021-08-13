Recap: Five Dartmouth athletes compete at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Representing the U.S., Puerto Rico and South Korea, these athletes took part in rugby, equestrian, basketball and rowing.

by Devan Fink |

These athletes all recently wrapped up their competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games. by Annie Qiu / The Dartmouth

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now in the rearview mirror, five Dartmouth athletes — four recent alumni and one current student — have officially completed competition.

The Dartmouth took a look at the performance of each of the five Big Green athletes in their respective events. None of the Dartmouth alumni competing at the Tokyo Games medaled, with the highest finish of any athlete being fifth place.

Madison Hughes ’15 — United States, men’s rugby

Hughes led the U.S. men’s sevens team as captain in his second Olympic Games. The team went 2-1 in pool play, defeating Kenya 19-14 and Ireland 19-17 before falling to South Africa 17-12. The team secured a spot in the winner’s bracket, but fell to Great Britain in the quarterfinals before securing a sixth-place finish. Hughes finished third among all men’s sevens participants and first among all Americans, with 32 points in six matches played. He was named the captain of the U.S. national team at the start of the 2014 Sevens World Series and has competed in 53 world rugby tournaments.

Dong Seon Kim ’12 — South Korea, equestrian

Kim was the sole member of the South Korean equestrian team at the Tokyo Games. He was eliminated in the qualifying round of individual dressage, achieving an overall rank of 55th at the Olympics with his performance. This was Kim’s second Olympics; he also competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he placed 43rd. He has also competed in three Asian Games — in 2006, 2010 and 2014 — where he won three team gold medals and took home the silver in individual dressage in 2014.

Isalys Quiñones ’19 Th’20 — Puerto Rico, women’s basketball

Quiñones made history as a member of the first ever Puerto Rican women’s basketball team in the Olympics. The team went 0-3 in pool play and did not qualify for the bracket, falling to China, Belgium and Australia. During their appearance in Tokyo, Quiñones had an outsized impact on the team, averaging 29.3 minutes per game — tied for most on the team — and adding 4.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Ariana Ramsey ’22 — United States, women’s rugby

Ramsey, the only current Dartmouth student to compete in the games, helped lead the American women’s sevens team to an impressive showing in pool play. The United States won all three of their matches in pool play, defeating China, Japan and Australia, but did not advance past the quarterfinals in bracket play. In the fifth-place game, the Americans fell to the Australians, ending their run in the Olympics. Ramsey suffered an injury in the game against Australia, and she will be unable to compete at Dartmouth this year as a result. Across the two matches in which she appeared, Ramsey scored five points on one try.

Molly Reckford ’15 — United States, women’s rowing

Rockford competed in the women’s lightweight double sculls alongside partner Michelle Secher. In their first race on July 24, they finished third in their heat, sending them to the repechage for a chance to qualify for the A/B Semifinal on July 28. There, Rockford and Secher bested the previous world record time for the 2,000-meter event with a finish of 6:41.54. However, their performance was still 0.18 seconds behind the Italian team, which took the top spot in the race. The performance did send the duo to the finals, where they had a chance to medal. The Italian team once again took first, but this time, the Americans, a full second behind, finished in fifth place and just short of the podium.