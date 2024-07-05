Q&A with Yankees first baseman Ben Rice ’22

In 2021 — the summer before his senior year at Dartmouth — Massachusetts native Ben Rice ’22 had the opportunity to play for his favorite childhood team, when the New York Yankees drafted him in the 12th round as the 363rd overall pick. Despite missing the 2020 and 2021 College seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rice had impressed the Pinstripers when he played for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod League in 2021. On June 17, Yankees starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo was placed on the 60-day injured list with a fractured radial neck and right arm. With a roster spot open, Rice, who was normally a catcher in the minors, took Rizzo’s position to fill the Yankees’ hole. Rice is currently ranked in the twelve spot in the Yankees’ farm system, which is the highest rank a catcher or infielder can have. The Dartmouth spoke with Rice after he faced the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

Walk me through the process of getting called up to play for the Major League. Did you expect it to happen so soon?

BR: I wasn’t totally expecting it. I wouldn’t say I was going to be insanely surprised because I heard rumblings on social media. But that being said, I wasn’t thinking, “Oh yeah, I’ll go up.” I was minding my own business, going about my normal routine. My Triple-A manager FaceTimed me when I was getting ready for bed. When your manager calls you in the minors, that’s usually a good sign. I didn’t really know what to expect in the phone call, but he told me the news and I mean, it was unbelievable.

You work with Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus ’91, who attended Dartmouth before joining the Major League. Has Ausmus been a mentor for you, and have you talked about Dartmouth together — especially since you are both catchers?

BR: We connected over our shared background back in spring training. I also actually already knew Ausmus indirectly because his agent was my travel ball summer coach coming all the way through high school. And then, obviously he went to Dartmouth and had an unreal career in the big leagues. Being able to finally meet him in spring training was cool. Being back with him up here has been awesome.

Have any players in the clubhouse commented on your alma mater — especially because not many MLB players have graduated from Dartmouth?

BR: A lot of guys are definitely aware of it and know it’s an under the radar school to come out of, but I’m proud of it. A lot of guys will find it interesting.

Your smile after your first major league hit — on June 18 against the Baltimore Orioles — went viral on social media. Tell me about that moment.

Rice: That’s the moment you dream of — getting your first knock in the big leagues — so there was no hiding any emotions for me. I was going to wear that smile proudly. It was a culmination of my whole baseball career leading up to that moment. I knew I had family and a lot of people there supporting me, so I was excited. It was cool that they were able to capture that moment on social media or on the broadcast because I was pretty happy.

In the third game of the Toronto series, you batted second in the lineup for the first time ever. How does it feel to know that Yankees manager Aaron Boone has that kind of confidence in you, putting you in front of Aaron Judge near the top of the order even within the first couple weeks of your time in the Major League?

BR: It’s definitely cool to see that he’s got the confidence to put me there. With that being said, it’s not the approach that changes at all — it’s all the same game.

What’s your approach at the plate with two strikes?

BR: It’s the same approach, honestly, that I have in any other count. Maybe I’m seeing the pitch a little deeper, but it’s going to depend on the pitcher. I’m zoning him up where I want to. I obviously do my homework before the game on their pitch arsenal and the ways that they try to get guys out. Then I shift my sights in the batter’s box to where I think will give me the most room for error. That’s what helps me lay off some tough pitches.

You started playing first base in 2022. What’s it like playing a relatively new position on the big stage?

BR: I view it as an awesome opportunity. It’s what’s going to get me into the lineup, so it’s something I embrace, and I look forward to continuing to improve at it every single day. It’s a learning process. I’m working hard at it with my coaches here. I’m getting early work in everyday and continuing to improve. It’s definitely not the original way I would have thought I was going to debut in the big leagues, but, man, I’m enjoying it.