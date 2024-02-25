College announces renaming of stadium at Memorial Field, new scholarship in honor of Buddy Teevens ’79

Former Big Green head football coach Buddy Teevens ’79 will be honored at a celebration of life held by Dartmouth and members of Teevens’s family on May 18. The celebration precedes the commemoration of the “Buddy Teevens Stadium at Memorial Field” by the Dartmouth Board of Trustees to take place in October 2024.

Teevens died in September due to injuries sustained from a bicycle accident in March 2023. He is remembered for his stellar leadership and his role as a mentor to hundreds of Big Green football players over the 22 years he served as coach.

“As a coach, a colleague, a classmate and a teammate, Buddy Teevens was a leader who encouraged people to perform at their best, not just on the football field but in life,” President Sian Leah Beilock said, according to Dartmouth News. “Naming the stadium for Buddy will help that legacy endure for generations to come.”

The events of the May 18 celebration will be released in the coming months. Community members who plan to attend should register by May 16.

In addition to the upcoming celebrations honoring Teevens, a scholarship fund has been started named the Kirsten and Eugene F. “Buddy” Teevens ’79 Scholarship to “provide general financial aid for undergraduate students at Dartmouth based on their demonstrated financial aid need.”

Last month, former quarterback Peyton Manning announced on ESPN that a new award would be given to a coach in Teevens’s name “who makes a lasting impact on the game of football, on and off the field.”

Dartmouth’s Memorial Field, which was built in 1892-93, is named to honor the 112 Dartmouth alumni who passed away after fighting in WWI and also serves as a memorial for the Civil War and World War II.