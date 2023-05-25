Verbum Ultimum: Take a Chance (and Send That Flitz)

The Dartmouth Editorial Board urges students to make the first move.

by The Dartmouth Editorial Board |

by Sophie Bailey / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

As the end of the term approaches rapidly, many students on campus are asking themselves a very important question: Who is crushing on me on Last Chances? The popular website, which usually launches in the spring , allows students to enter the name of their campus crush. The entries are anonymous unless two students add each other’s names, in which case the website reveals to both that they have “matched.” It is common to hear about students who match, but far less common are stories of people who are willing to make the first move. Heading into formal season and Senior Week at Dartmouth, we at the Editorial Board are here to encourage you to send a flitz — a flirty blitz — to that special someone. While websites like Last Chances help students find potential dates, it is still up to students to approach their crushes. Be bold, be brave and make the first move.

You may be thinking to yourself: “Nothing ever comes of Last Chances. No one actually takes a flitz seriously, either.” If that’s you, know that you are wrong! This Editorial Board contains two members who matched with their current partner on Last Chances — but the only reason these relationships came to be was because one partner was willing to send a flitz or ask them out.

We want to stress that this advice is situational, and in making the first move, students should be careful to respect boundaries. We are not promoting that anyone continues to express interest in someone who has previously rejected advances, expressed discomfort or otherwise shown disinterest. However, this concern is distinct from one reason many people hesitate to send fltizes: fear of rejection.

This is indeed a valid fear, but it’sthe end of spring term, and unless you are a sophomore crushing on another sophomore, chances are that there is about to be 10 weeks of distance between you and your crush. If there is any time to tell them how you feel, now is as low-risk as possible. Best case scenario, you part your separate ways with a budding romance, and worst case scenario, you are able to effectively avoid them for at least 10 weeks. And if you’re a senior, this is truly your last chance to make a move before graduation — what’s the harm in shooting your shot?

Of course, we do not mean to simplify Dartmouth’s complicated dating scene, and we do not want to suggest that sending a flitz will always be the start of a meaningful and lasting relationship. There are many other obstacles. For example, the College’s small size lends itself to a smaller pool of single students and abundant knowledge of others’ dating histories, which could complicate any desire to pursue a relationship. In addition, we would be remiss to forget Dartmouth’s strong hookup culture , which can make it difficult to pursue a real relationship when it is not necessarily the norm. Furthermore, we’ve all heard that students struggle with maintaining friendships and relationships because the D-Plan causes students to constantly cycle through being on and off campus.

Nor do we want to forget that for many Dartmouth students, dating may be complicated due to the intersection of race, sexuality, gender and other factors. Certain identities that students hold may disincentivize students from engaging in the dating scene and from reaching out in the first place. Non-white students on this campus may feel excluded from the dating scene due to expectations to fit into a white standard of beauty and thus see less incentive to take a risk and send a flitz. Plus, being queer and finding relationships at this school isn’t easy because of a lack of queer-inclusive spaces and the small size of campus. Finally, traditional gender expectations can make it difficult for women to make the first move due to fear of being perceived as “too bold,” whereas men are more often expected to make the first move. Non-binary and people of other gender identities may also struggle to date given gendered norms of dating, which they may not necessarily fit into.

While these factors may impose barriers to seeking out romantic relationships, that doesn’t mean students should refrain from trying. Finding love at Dartmouth shouldn’t be based on whether you conform to certain societal standards. Although there are individual factors that could make engaging in the dating scene at Dartmouth difficult, if you are interested in someone, a potential relationship can and should outweigh the potential rejection. One’s college experience should be about trying new things and leaving your comfort zone. The joy of success is immeasurable and something everyone deserves to find.

To Dartmouth students: This is your sign! Today is your day — make that first move: go up to someone, text them or send that flitz!

The editorial board consists of opinion staff columnists, the opinion editors, the executive editors and the editor-in-chief.