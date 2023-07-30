Police in search of Daniel Brooks GR’23

Brooks, who has not been seen or heard from since June 30, was declared a missing person on July 26.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Daniel Brooks GR’23, who recently graduated from the College’s Master of Arts in Liberal Studies program, has not been seen or heard from for about a month, according to his family. Hartford Police Department in Vermont is requesting public help in the search of Brooks after his family reported him missing on July 26.

According to a Facebook post by Brooks’s sister, the 26-year-old was last seen in Hanover, New Hampshire and his last transaction was in Salem, Massachusetts. Brooks goes by “Dany” and drives a red 2014 Ford Fiesta with license plate number TLW197.