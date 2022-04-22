22S COVID-19 live updates: Active cases rise by 41 to spring term high of 155 total cases

Follow along for the latest COVID-19 developments on campus

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Active cases rise by 41 to spring term high of 155 total cases.

April 6 | 10:00 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases increased to 155 today from the 114 reported by the College COVID-19 dashboard last Wednesday. This number includes 78 among undergraduates, 66 among graduate and professional students and 11 among faculty and staff. The sharpest rise was among undergraduates, up 49 from 29 cases on March 30. According to the dashboard, 97.9% of the community is fully vaccinated, with 95.9% up to date with their vaccinations — meaning they have received a booster shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control , the positivity rate for tests in Grafton County is 1.79% as of April 3, a 0.55% drop over the last seven days. The dashboard noted that 74.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated, with 95% having received at least one dose of the vaccine.





March 30 | 10:00 p.m.

On March 30 — the third day of classes in a term with fewer Covid restrictions — the Dartmouth COVID-19 dashboard displayed 114 active cases, including 29 among undergraduates, 77 among graduate and professional students and eight among faculty and staff. 98% of the Dartmouth community is fully vaccinated, with 94.6% up to date on their vaccinations, according to the dashboard. Community members classified as “up to date” on vaccinations have received a booster shot.

According to a March 17 email from the College, the dashboard will no longer display positivity rates or the number of people in isolation. This term, starting on April 10, Dartmouth will move away from weekly surveillance testing to an “as-needed testing model,” according to the email. Additionally, the email noted that Dartmouth leadership will continue to consult guidance at the federal, state and local levels, alongside scientific guidance, to determine “effective metrics” for the ongoing pandemic response.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence wrote in an emailed statement that the College anticipated an increase in cases as students returned from spring break.

“We will be following these numbers closely over the coming weeks to identify whether the case counts continue to rise after start-of-term testing, or if they stabilize or decline,” she wrote.

Lawrence wrote that students were not required to complete pre-arrival tests this term, so the positive cases reflected on the dashboard were detected in both PCR and antigen tests conducted on campus and tests taken in the Upper Valley. She added that the “relatively high case counts” for graduate students relative to undergraduates is due to the earlier semester start date for the Tuck School of Business, leading to an additional week of testing among graduate students reported on the dashboard.

The Dartmouth will post short COVID-19 updates here throughout the 2022 spring term. Major developments, such as policy announcements, may be posted separately as their own article. Check back here for updates on current case counts and other campus developments.