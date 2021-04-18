Video: 2021 Student Assembly Debate
Candidates for Student Assembly president and vice president debated their campaign proposals and the role of Student Assembly.
The Dartmouth and the Elections Planning and Advisory Committee jointly hosted a debate for the candidates running for Student Assembly president — Attiya Khan '22 and Jennifer Qian '22 — and vice president — Maggie Johnston '22 and Sebastian Muñoz-McDonald '23. Khan and Muñoz-McDonald are running together, as are Qian and Johnston.
The debate took place on Sunday, April 18 and was livestreamed on The Dartmouth's Facebook page.
A full article about the debate will be published in the near future.