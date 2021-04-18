Video: 2021 Student Assembly Debate

Candidates for Student Assembly president and vice president debated their campaign proposals and the role of Student Assembly.

by The Dartmouth Multimedia Staff |

Did you miss our live stream of the 2021 Student Assembly Debate? Watch it here! The voting period begins on Monday, April 19 at 5:00 PM and ends on Tuesday, April 20 at 5:00 PM.

The Dartmouth and the Elections Planning and Advisory Committee jointly hosted a debate for the candidates running for Student Assembly president — Attiya Khan '22 and Jennifer Qian '22 — and vice president — Maggie Johnston '22 and Sebastian Muñoz-McDonald '23. Khan and Muñoz-McDonald are running together, as are Qian and Johnston.

The debate took place on Sunday, April 18 and was livestreamed on The Dartmouth's Facebook page.

A full article about the debate will be published in the near future.