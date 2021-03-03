COVID-19 campus updates: Active case count increases by two, quarantine and isolation numbers decline

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Elizabeth Janowski / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

COVID-19 cases have continued to climb amid the College’s first major outbreak since bringing students back to campus. In an effort to curb further transmission, Dartmouth has transitioned back to quarantine protocols and closed indoor gathering spaces, including common rooms and Baker-Berry Library, until further notice.

Active case count increases by two, quarantine and isolation numbers decline

March 3 | 1:02 p.m.

Active student COVID-19 cases have increased by just one since Tuesday, indicating cases may be leveling off a week after the initial outbreak last Wednesday. There are now 139 active student cases at Dartmouth, according to the College’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Faculty and staff recorded one new active case after two cases emerged over the weekend.

For the week of March 1, the College has seen 28 positive tests, or 0.91% of tests conducted.

Student quarantine and isolation numbers dropped slightly after a week of dramatic increases. The number of students in isolation — which includes active cases and those with symptoms awaiting test results — declined from 146 to 142 between Tuesday and Wednesday, and quarantine numbers decreased from 141 to 139. Meanwhile, the number of faculty and staff in isolation rose from seven on Monday to nine on Wednesday, and four remain in quarantine.

The College has also identified “a number of small clusters” of COVID-19 cases that are “likely epidemiologically linked.” On Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, Dartmouth initially identified two clusters that it believed to be unrelated. On Thursday, the College reported an additional cluster and began investigating potential links among them. The state of New Hampshire defines a cluster as a group of at least three people with linked COVID-19 cases.





Cases reach 138 among students, 287 in quarantine or isolation

March 2 | 4:43 p.m.

Active student cases rose to 138 on Tuesday, with 141 students in quarantine and 146 in isolation. The active case count among faculty and staff remains at two.

Following a week that saw 1.25% of the College’s COVID-19 tests come back positive, 19 tests — or 1.01% of tests recorded in the week of March 1 thus far — have returned positive results. The active case count among students makes up nearly 60% of all student cases — and nearly half of all cases — since the College began recording COVID-19 data on July 1.

Dartmouth’s total active cases now comprise roughly 6% of all identified active COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire.





Student case count climbs to 122, College extends quarantine through Friday

March 1 | 6:55 p.m.

A total of 122 students — and two faculty or staff members — have tested positive for COVID-19, with 256 students now in isolation or quarantine. Four faculty or staff members are in quarantine, and seven are in isolation.

As a result of the ongoing outbreak, the College has extended the current quarantine restrictions through at least Friday, Provost Joseph Helble wrote in an email to the Dartmouth community on Monday evening.

“Depending on what the following days bring in terms of case counts, these restrictions may be further extended,” Helble wrote. “We are monitoring the situation closely.”

Heble cited “noncompliant social interactions — particularly those where people are not wearing masks or observing adequate physical distancing” as the probable cause for the outbreak, imploring community members to continue to follow College COVID-19 guidelines as the pandemic continues.

He noted that during the quarantine period all undergraduate and most graduate courses will continue to be held online and reiterated that facilities — save for laboratories and project spaces — remain closed.









Student cases rise to 117, two faculty and staff test positive

Feb. 28 | 1:55 p.m. | Updated 5:07 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases have risen to 117 among students, with an additional two faculty or staff members testing positive as of a dashboard update on Sunday.

A total of 234 students are in quarantine or isolation: 111 students living on campus or locally off campus are in quarantine, and 123 are in isolation, according to College spokesperson Diana Lawrence. Of the students in quarantine, 105 are undergraduate students, and six are graduate and professional students. Of those in isolation, 118 are undergraduates, and five are graduate students.

Quarantine and isolation housing is roughly 15% full. The remainder of the student body will continue to follow phase two arrival quarantine procedures as implemented on Saturday.

There are four faculty and staff in quarantine and six in isolation.

In a Sunday morning email, Dean of the College Kathryn Lively advised students living locally off campus to adhere to the same quarantine guidelines as those living on campus.

Additionally, the Winter Activities Center and ice rinks on the Green have been closed, and student-led Dartmouth Outing Club trips have been paused indefinitely.





College returns to phase two of arrival quarantine as COVID-19 cases surpass 100

Feb. 27 | 8:05 p.m.

With 100 students now positive for COVID-19, the College has returned to its guidelines for phase two of arrival quarantine.

Dartmouth’s COVID-19 cases now comprise roughly 4% of total active cases in the state of New Hampshire.

“Given this rapid and significantly increased risk of transmission within our community, we have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to return to arrival quarantine phase two, effective immediately and until further notice,” Dean of the College Kathryn Lively wrote in a Saturday email to students living on campus.

The College has asked students to remain alone in their rooms as much as possible and to refrain from visiting one another in hallways and common areas. Students can pick up their meals from the Class of 1953 Commons and are allowed to go on walks with one other person, provided they wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Students are also asked to avoid downtown Hanover and local restaurants. All common spaces and kitchens, as well as campus facilities including Baker-Berry Library, remain closed. Novack Cafe will be closed on Sunday and reopen on Monday without student employees, who will not return to work until further notice.

Starting Sunday, ’53 Commons will close at 8:30 p.m., eliminating “late night” service indefinitely. Novack will now only be open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The College has requested that students refrain from traveling if they are in quarantine or isolation, have been contacted by any contact tracers, believe themselves to be potential contacts or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Other students can travel so long as they have been tested within 48 hours of departure and have received a negative test result within 24 hours of departure.









College nears 100 active cases, over 200 in quarantine and isolation

Feb. 27 | 12:53 p.m.

A total of 98 students on campus and living locally off campus have contracted coronavirus, according to a dashboard update on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, 107 students are currently in quarantine, meaning they do not have symptoms but have been identified as having a risk factor for exposure to COVID-19.

There are 102 students currently in isolation, including the 98 active cases. Students are required to isolate if they either test positive or show symptoms and are awaiting test results. On-campus isolation and quarantine housing has reached 14% of its capacity of 568.

With the number of students in quarantine and isolation surpassing 200, roughly 5% of all students living on campus or locally off campus fall into these categories.

There are currently no active cases among faculty or staff, though four are in quarantine, and three are in isolation.

There have been 200 cumulative cases among students since July 1. The recent outbreak comprises 40% of all cases — and nearly half of all student cases — since the College began tracking COVID-19 data.

The College has now reached a 1.14% positivity rate for the week of Feb. 21. Dartmouth has previously established that a 1% positivity rate would prompt an automatic review of in-person classes and other activities, though College spokesperson Diana Lawrence noted on Friday that the threshold, “while important, is not a definitive benchmark” in the College’s decision-making.

Factors in administrative decision-making include the rate at which cases have been increasing, whether or not cases are related to one another, the impact on staffing and essential services and available beds at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

All common spaces remain closed until at least Tuesday.

There are currently three main strains of COVID-19 circulating globally and in the United States, and the faster-spreading U.K. variant has been found in New Hampshire. However, data regarding which strains students may have contracted is not reported at an individual level, Lawrence wrote.





Student case count exceeds 50, 155 in quarantine and isolation

Feb. 26 | 11:31 p.m.

As of Friday, the College’s student case count has climbed to 58, with a total of 155 students in isolation or quarantine. No faculty or staff members are currently positive.

The number of positive results recorded since Sunday — 56 — accounts for 31% of the total positive test results since the College began tracking COVID-19 PCR tests on July 1. It is also equal to the number of positive tests reported in total throughout the six-month range from July 1 to Dec. 31.

Corresponding to the surge in cases, the College’s quarantine and isolation housing has filled to over 10% of its occupancy, with 64 students on campus relocating to sites in the River residential cluster and the Lodge. The remainder of students in isolation or quarantine reside locally off campus.

Residence hall common spaces have closed in response to the mounting outbreak, and the Hinman Mail Center has transitioned to curbside mail pickup.

Testing center hours have also been extended; Thompson Arena will be open for testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Most outdoor activities will still be available, weather permitting.









Feb. 25 | 8:56 p.m.

On Thursday, the active case count spiked to 37 active student cases — up from 25 the day prior. The number of students in isolation or quarantine soared past 100.

After identifying two clusters initially reported as unrelated, the College identified an additional cluster, prompting an investigation to potential links among the cases.

The College closed all indoor gathering spaces — including Baker-Berry Library and Collis Center — until at least Tuesday, suspended College transportation to the Dartmouth Skiway and Dartmouth Outing Club trip locations and moved in-person classes online for at least Friday and Monday.

Outdoor activities, meanwhile, were still permitted. In a Thursday email to campus, Provost Joseph Helble encouraged students to “find ways to care for” themselves.

“We understand that everyone is tired of waiting out the pandemic and curtailing social activities,” Helble wrote. “Please take advantage of the milder weather to leave your room and change your surroundings.”





Feb. 24 | 7:57 p.m.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 cases among students abruptly leapt to 25 , with 68 students in isolation or quarantine. The surge jolted campus amid a term that had otherwise seen consistently low COVID-19 cases.

The College identified two COVID-19 clusters. The first, a cluster of three students, was identified on Tuesday, and the second, a cluster of four, was reported on Wednesday.

College dining facilities closed their dining rooms on Wednesday night, shifting to a strictly to-go service. Additionally, Alumni Gymnasium closed, and all in-person athletic activities and club practices were paused until further notice.